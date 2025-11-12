Meperia Announces Strategic Investment from Diversis Capital to Accelerate Global Expansion of Healthcare Procurement Intelligence Platform

Investment fuels global expansion and AI-powered platform development for strategic sourcing and supply chain intelligence solutions serving hospitals and health systems

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meperia, the premier healthcare procurement intelligence and strategic sourcing platform, today announced a strategic growth investment from Diversis Capital, a leading lower middle market technology investment firm with $3 billion in assets under management.

The investment accelerates Meperia's expansion across the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland while advancing AI-powered analytics and predictive capabilities to transform how hospitals make procurement decisions and manage product data.

Meperia serves leading health systems including Northside Hospital, Valleywise Health, and Allegheny Health Network, delivering proven solutions that normalize product data, optimize sourcing decisions, and provide real-time market intelligence, addressing critical challenges in cost reduction, contract optimization, and data integrity.

Transforming Healthcare Procurement

The investment comes as hospitals struggle with fragmented product data, inconsistent pricing information, and manual sourcing processes that result in millions in unnecessary spending and missed savings opportunities.

"This partnership with Diversis Capital marks a transformative milestone," said Tom Frith, President of Meperia. "Healthcare organizations face mounting challenges with fragmented product data and opaque pricing that cost millions annually. With Diversis's operational expertise and growth capital, we're accelerating our ability to deliver data normalization and procurement intelligence to hospitals globally."

Platform Capabilities

The investment will enhance AI-powered capabilities across Meperia's proven platform modules:

The Library : AI-enabled content management generating universal product information across categories

: AI-enabled content management generating universal product information across categories Virtual Item Master (VIM) : Millions of targeted products, fully attributed and normalized

: Millions of targeted products, fully attributed and normalized Content Manager : Data normalization providing single source of uniform product data

: Data normalization providing single source of uniform product data Implant Management Solution : Automated "Bill Only" and "Bill & Replace" processes

: Automated "Bill Only" and "Bill & Replace" processes Contract Management : Outsourced contract acquisition and processing services

: Outsourced contract acquisition and processing services Market Intelligence : AI and Power BI analytics for pricing data and sourcing decisions

: AI and Power BI analytics for pricing data and sourcing decisions FDA Recall Integration: Real-time alerts preventing purchases of recalled products

Pam Pulit, Director, Supply Chain System & Master Data Management at Allegheny Health Network highlighted the impact of Meperia's platform: "Clean data is the bedrock of a modern supply chain. By normalizing and attributing every item, we created the visibility needed to manage spend, reduce risk, and stay proactive—not reactive."



"Meperia has built the procurement intelligence platform that solves healthcare's long-standing purchasing challenges," said Ron Nayot, Managing Partner at Diversis Capital. "They've proven that clean data and AI-driven insights can transform hospital purchasing decisions. We're investing to scale this critical capability globally."

About Meperia

Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our proprietary artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer on-line shopping. Meperia's SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization's spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data normalization, content management solutions, and our new implant management solution. Learn more atwww.meperia.com.

About Diversis Capital, L.P.

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

