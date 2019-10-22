Mephisto's Latest Store Now Open in New York

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mephisto's 20th retail location in the US is now open, at 488 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The new shop complements corporate-owned and independently-owned Mephisto Shops, in addition to hundreds of other retail partners across the country, including Nordstrom, Dillard's, Saks and The Walking Company. A week-long Grand Opening Celebration has been set for Nov. 3rd – 9th, 2019. During the event, shoppers can register in-store to win a free pair of Mephisto shoes; receive a free gift with try-on (while supplies last) and the brand will offer a special gift with purchase throughout the week.

For more than 50 years, Mephisto has been earning and rewarding the loyalty of consumers by hand-crafting walking shoes that are among the most comfortable and durable in the world. From signature sandals and sneakers, to dress shoes, loafers and more, Mephisto is defined by movement.

"New York is arguably one of the most important retail markets in the world," said James Rowley, CEO of Mephisto USA, "and while this is our third store in Manhattan, we believe there is room for more!"

Mephisto is sold in 86 countries, with two other stores in NYC. Situated on Madison Avenue near Rockefeller Center, the new shop should attract locals and tourists alike, appealing to those seeking that rare combination of comfort and style. The new Midtown location also underscores Mephisto's enduring presence as a global brand with an expanding audience.

Of late, the brand has garnered attention in GQ, Highsnobiety and others for its collaboration with Concepts in Boston on a new version of the classic Match sneaker. Last month, Mephisto was featured in Sam Linder's Spring 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW), which teased a soon-to-be-launching Mephisto x Linder consumer collection. In 2018, the brand celebrated its classic Originals collection with updated Rainbow and Lady styles, accompanied by an edgy #MephistoWalks campaign.

"Over the last couple of years, we've been driving home the message that comfort doesn't have to be boring, and style doesn't have to hurt," Rowley said.

Visit the new Mephisto store at 488 Madison Avenue #104, New York, NY 10022. For more information, visit www.Mephisto.com/us . Store hours are Mon. – Sat. 10am – 7pm and Sun. 11am – 6pm.

