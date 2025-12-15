MEQ Solutions lands $23m from Insight Partners to redefine how value is created in the $1 trillion global red-meat trade

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEQ Solutions has secured A$23 million (US $15 million) in Series A funding from global software investor Insight Partners to accelerate the rollout of its solutions and scale its mission to become the global authority in objective measurement of red-meat quality and yield. The funding will strengthen MEQ Solutions' operations, expand its team and deepen collaboration with partners in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and the United States – unlocking value, consistency and trust from paddock to plate.

MEQ Solutions Co-Founder & CEO Remo Carbone

The global red-meat market is worth more than US $1 trillion annually, feeding billions of people and supporting economies from Australia to the United States. Yet it remains one of the few global supply chains still dependent on subjective grading and manual inspection.

In an industry long defined by intuition and approximation, MEQ Solutions is creating an entirely new category of measurement and verification for red meat. Its suite of technologies, including MEQ Probe, MEQ Camera, MEQ Live, and MEQ Insights, utilises advanced AI models and proprietary imaging to provide real-time data on quality, yield, and eating attributes, spanning from live animals to finished products.

MEQ Camera recently became the first video-based technology certified by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for beef grading, a world-first milestone that cements MEQ Solutions' role as a global benchmark for objective measurement.

This innovation positions MEQ Solutions at the forefront of Australia's emerging AI-commercialisation story. The company exemplifies how Australian-built technology can lead globally in transforming complex, legacy industries through applied artificial intelligence.

Beyond efficiency, MEQ Solutions is creating new commercial models that can transform how value is recognised and shared. Processors can deliver verified brand-premium products, optimise yield and reduce waste. Producers receive clear, objective feedback that supports more accurate payments based on demonstrated quality rather than estimated risk. Brands can enhance consumer trust with verified quality and provenance insights, and use this data to link consumer needs with supply-chain decisions. MEQ Insights, the company's data platform, powers this ecosystem by converting objective measurement into meaningful commercial intelligence.

"As we build deeper relationships, more opportunities are emerging to collaborate and unlock new value across supply chains," said Remo Carbone, Founder and CEO of MEQ Solutions.

"Insight's investment will enable us to further support our partners and grow our teams to capture the opportunity in front of us, with a particular focus on operational excellence. We're installing truth infrastructure for the red-meat industry, creating value, consistency and trust across the chain."

"MEQ Solutions is well-positioned to be a category-defining company transforming how value is measured and shared in one of the world's largest industries," said Connor Guess, Vice President at Insight Partners. "Its combination of hardware, software and AI-driven analytics represents the next frontier for transparency, traceability and performance in food production. We're excited to back Remo and team in this next chapter of growth."

MEQ Solutions is commercially deployed across three continents and is now scaling rapidly.

About MEQ Solutions

MEQ Solutions is the only company in the world that objectively evaluates red meat quality and yield. This unique position makes us the global authority in understanding how meat performs, and how value is created, from live animal to carcase to consumer.

We combine world-leading science with an integrated suite of technologies that deliver real-time, objective data at every point of the supply chain. Processors, producers, feedlots and brand programs use MEQ to optimise carcase outcomes, improve eating quality, reduce variability and build trust with consumers.

With commercial operations across Australia, New Zealand and North America, MEQ is setting a new global standard. We're moving the sector from subjective grading to objective measurement, unlocking consistency, profitability and transparency for the people who feed the world.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO.

