meQuilibrium and Executive Networks Release New Report on Trends Driving Successful Hybrid Work

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite embracing new remote and hybrid work, employees fear being left behind in career advancement if they are not working onsite. A third of employees (32%) prefer the hybrid environment but nearly half (43%) believe in-person work is best for their career advancement. That's according to a new survey of 912 full-time U.S. workers, "The New Hybrid Workplace, Built on Resilience, Transparency, and Trust," co-authored by Jan Bruce (meQuilibrium) and Jeanne Meister (Executive Networks).

Nearly half of employees who feel they lack clear hybrid workplace policies experience burnout, according to new research by meQuilibrium and Executive Networks.

"It is no longer true that being physically present in the office results in more opportunities for career advancement, as the past two years of remote and hybrid work have shown," said Jeanne Meister, Executive Vice President, Executive Networks. "For those employees working hybrid or remotely, the avenues for increasing their visibility within the organization are not always clear-cut."

HR policies have largely focused on supporting on-site workers, because they traditionally have comprised the majority of the workforce. In fact, before the pandemic, only 6% of those employed worked primarily remotely and about three quarters of workers had never worked remotely, according to NCCI. But as more employees experience the value and flexibility of hybrid work, leaders must re-imagine the business landscape and communicate these changes to every employee.

Well-defined policies and providing adequate support for all work environments can enhance employee morale and retention. The New Hybrid Workplace survey found that a majority of business leaders (66%) said their organization has well-defined hybrid work policies, however, less than half (47%) of employees agree.

Poor communication and lack of employee support can have serious consequences, including burnout and intent to quit. Nearly half (44%) of employees who feel they lack clear hybrid work policies experience burnout compared to 27% of those who work in organizations with clear hybrid work guidelines. Workers in organizations without clear hybrid work guidelines are 60% more likely to look for a new job than those whose employers provide clear guidance.

"Burnout and intent to quit are significant, persistent problems that not only impact employee well-being but are detrimental to the entire organization," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "Leaders should address misperceptions that hybrid work is less effective for one's career advancement and relieve uncertainty among workers who are trying to succeed in the new workplace by providing essential support for all employees, whether they are remote, hybrid or onsite."

Remote/hybrid workers who perceive they're receiving less support than on-site employees struggle more with burnout and lower morale, leading to a higher likelihood of resignation. According to the survey, 23% of those said they're likely to look for another job in the next 12 months.

"Our research shows a disconnect between what leaders are communicating about hybrid work policies and what employees perceive," said Meister and Bruce. "Organizations that don't provide clear hybrid work guidelines will find their employees much more likely to see employment elsewhere than those who communicate clear direction and elevate wellbeing as a core component of the employee experience."

About the Survey

The New Hybrid Workplace, Built on Resilience, Transparency, and Trust was conducted between October 25 and November 9, 2021. Respondents included 912 full-time workers across U.S.-based organizations of various sizes in a variety of sectors, including 309 HR leaders, 301 business leaders, and 302 Individual contributors. The survey report can be found here.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building resilience at scale for Fortune 500 global enterprises, helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com.

About Executive Networks

Global 1000 human resources leaders trust Executive Networks to facilitate safe, meaningful, and innovative peer conversations that deliver accelerated, relevant insights and solutions. Leaders who are looking for authentic peer connections and the assurance of confidentiality while adding value for their organization through sharing industry-agnostic insights appreciate the support and research Executive Networks can provide. Learn more at https://www.executivenetworks.com/.

Media Contact:

Beth Brody

908-295-0600

[email protected]

SOURCE meQuilibrium