meQuilibrium Honors IBM, GE Aerospace, Ford, Citizens, ABB, and Roman Grubbs, PhD, Charles River Labs, for Achievements in Supporting Employee Resilience

Winners will share keys to optimizing employee well-being and performance during an online resilience panel discussion on October 23

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium ( meQ ), the global leader in proactive workforce mental health and performance solutions, has announced the winners of its annual 2025 Resilience Awards, which honor exceptional HR leaders and organizations for their achievements in workforce well-being. The 2025 Resilience Champion of the Year was awarded to Roman Grubbs, Ph.D., Executive Director of Employee Experience & Analytics at Charles River Labs, for his work implementing successful well-being strategies that are working in today's uncertain environment.

"Dr. Grubbs has woven resilience as the thread across the well-being and leadership development strategies at Charles River Labs," said Jan Bruce, CEO and cofounder, meQuilibrium. "Managers are able to understand the essentials of resilient behavior, and develop it in themselves and their teams. We are excited to honor him for supporting employees through every challenge, sustaining high performance even during uncertainty, and making the workforce more adaptable and focused."

The meQ 2025 Resilience Awards also honored five exceptional organizations for their achievements in workforce resilience. The winners include IBM (Best Global Activation), GE Aerospace (Best Enterprise Strategy), Ford (Best Targeted Campaign Strategy), Citizens (Best Manager Strategy), and ABB (Best Launch).

"All of our winners have made resilience a human and business imperative and are setting the standard for manager and employee well-being and performance," said Bruce. "These exceptional organizations understand how to apply the science of resilience, predict who needs personalized resilient skill development, prevent a decline in well-being, and enhance performance."

On October 23, 2025 from 1-2p.m. ET, meQ will hold a Resilience Awards Panel Discussion , where these award-winning well-being program managers will share insights on how they've driven success and supported the programs that help individuals and teams thrive amidst change, disruption, and uncertainty.

Hosted by Jonathan Gelfand, SVP of Solutions Consulting at meQ, the panelists include:

Ahmed Abdel-Khalek, Global Health Advisor, ABB

Kaitlin Stephens, Vice President of Global Benefits & Enterprise Health, IBM

Kristin Chenvert, Health and Wellness Manager, Citizens

Nimisha Kalia, Chief Medical Officer, GE Aerospace

Roman Grubbs, Executive Director, Employee Experience & Analytics, Charles River Labs

Register for the panel discussion here .

