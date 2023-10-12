meQuilibrium Presents Annual meQ Resilience Awards to JPMorganChase, Qualcomm, KBR, Paychex, Genentech US Roche, and Citizens

Winners will share keys to optimizing employee well-being and performance during webinar on Oct. 17

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium (meQ), the #1 digital solution for building workforce resilience, has announced the winners of its annual Resilience Awards, which honor one extraordinary HR leader and five exceptional organizations for their achievements in workforce resilience.

HR leader Kristin Chenevert, Health and Wellness Manager at Citizens was named 2023 meQuilibrium Resilience Champion of the Year.

HR leader Kristin Chenevert, Health and Wellness Manager at Citizens was named 2023 meQ Resilience Champion of the Year for driving initiatives that enable Citizens to embrace resilience, a keystone of their mental well-being strategy. Kristin's efforts contribute to the company's commitment to colleagues being their whole selves - building a workplace culture where people feel supported and enabled to do their best work, educating people to understand the well-being resources that are available and removing barriers to access.

Paychex was awarded the Best Use of Data award, which recognizes excellence in leveraging meQ data and insights to better understand the well-being of a pilot population and inform an improved HR strategy.

The Global Program Award was presented to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMC) for its organizational excellence in initiatives that bring resilience to populations around the world – spanning cultural, social, and geographic differences. JPMC designed their mental well-being and resilience strategy with a global approach and a local mindset to meet the needs of a widely distributed employee population, taking action regionally and targeting messaging and programming to fit local needs.

KBR was presented with the Best Executive Sponsor Program for their work in showcasing the importance of conveying, from the top, that an organization is committed to helping every employee be their best at work and at home. KBR has taken executive sponsorship to a new level by arming their leadership with meQ's Workforce Intelligence data, using the insights to identify and address areas of need globally and dedicating themselves to helping people find the mental well-being resources they need for themselves and their families.

The Resilience Innovation Award was presented to Genentech and Roche US Diagnostics for their work in driving new approaches for building resilience in an environment of change and uncertainty. The company was recognized for its innovative efforts to embrace the tools of workforce well-being and find ways to go even deeper, reimagining what's possible in supporting employee mental well-being. They partnered with meQ to develop a new psychosocial risk assessment survey, leveraging insights to provide more holistic, data-driven improvements. Genentech and Roche US Diagnostics then worked with meQ's data science team on several initiatives, including identifying the key resilience factors of top sales performers, and analyzing integrated healthcare claims data with meQ data to provide a deeper understanding of program impact and to inform well-being strategy.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. was selected for the Best Enterprise Strategy, "Force for Growth" award for their work in embedding resilience across the organization – impacting individual employees, leaders and managers, teams, and the entire company. Their recent initiatives to leverage resilience as a force for growth include creating custom executive leadership insight dashboards that give the Qualcomm Technologies executive team aggregated, anonymized data they need to fuel discussions, make decisions, and build people strategy using key indicators of emotional health, agility, capacity, and productivity on an organization-wide basis.

On October 17, following a short awards program broadcast at 12:30pm EDT, the winners will join a panel discussion at 1:00 pm EDT where they will describe concrete ways for optimizing programs and the keys to building a successful resilience program— from promotion and executive sponsorship to leveraging data and analytics. Register here .

