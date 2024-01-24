meQuilibrium Selected by Point32Health to Support Emotional Health and Well-being of Their Colleagues

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium (meQ) has been selected by Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plan, to support the mental well-being of colleagues within its family of companies. Point32Health colleagues can now access meQ to navigate challenges and build their adaptive capacity, resilience, and agility.

"Our work with Point32Health is a testament to their commitment to supporting their people as they navigate optimal well-being," says Jan Bruce, CEO, and co-founder, meQ. "We are glad they have chosen our solution, built on the leading science of resilience, motivation, and engagement, to help their workforce thrive. meQ's resilience platform identifies the root causes of costly risks to engagement, performance, and well-being and provides critical skill building to address burnout, stress, turnover, productivity impairment and absenteeism, to impact business outcomes."

meQ is Point32Health's companion tool, integrated into the organization's training, onboarding and leadership development to help prevent burnout and fatigue. meQ's platform offers a highly personalized, prescriptive journey to help the workforce become more resilient, empathetic, and emotionally intelligent. The meQuilibrium Workforce Resilience Suite holistically addresses risks amidst rising rates of mental health challenges, burnout, and turnover. Real-time access to data and analytics gives Point32Health the ability to impact targeted behavior change, directly through the meQ program and across the organization, to mitigate risk and positively improve employee well-being and performance.

"At Point32Health, we strive to offer innovative tools that guide better health outcomes for our colleagues," said Pete Church, chief people officer, Point32Health. "We are committed to improving the well-being of our workforce and we are excited to collaborate with meQ to build a more resilient organization for colleagues who may be dealing with anxiety, uncertainty, stress, and fatigue. The meQ solution is part of a comprehensive suite of benefits we offer to our colleagues with a goal of prioritizing their health and well-being."

About meQ
meQuilibrium (meQ) is the world's leading workforce resilience expert dedicated to well-being and performance. Our mission is to make any workforce a workforce for growth. meQ's data analytics-based approach uses AI to predict workforce risk for burnout, turnover, and behavioral health risks, and prepare employees for growth and propel teams to action. The meQ solution is available in 14 languages and serves global enterprises in 130 countries. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com.

