MERACH Announces that 2019 Global New Product Launch Will Be Held on May 28

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the globally famous family fitness brand, MERACH, announced that 2019 MERACH Global New Product Launch would be held on May 28 in America.

In the first quarter of 2019, MERACH declared to restart American branch company and reaffirmed their decision to return to the North America family fitness market. The appearance of a number of new products in the United States is also the first time that MERACH appears in the international stage after MERACH's brand was acquired by Chinese capital. MERACH is looking forward to it.

In addition to the new product publishing, MERACH will also release a global crowdfunding product, which will initiate crowdfunding around the world on the American crowdfunding website IGG to quickly open up the global market and accelerate MERACH's globalization strategy.

Over the years, MERACH has always committed to providing leading family fitness solution for global users. The continuous innovation and improvement of products are the ultimate embodiment of the elite spirit of MERACH: "Challenge, change and break through yourself." And this time, let users wait and see the performance of MERACH, which will land on the American market with a new image.

SOURCE MERACH