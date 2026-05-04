Merach Elevates Home Rowing with the NovaRow R50 Pro

Precision engineering meets data-driven, smart analytics for immersive, multi-intensity, full-body workouts from the comfort of your own home

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merach, a global innovator in home fitness, today announced the availability of its new Novarow R50 Pro Air Rower. This professional-grade air resistance rowing machine is engineered to provide a high-intensity, full-body workout while offering significant technological upgrades over its predecessors, making elite-level HIIT training accessible for home use.

Merach introduces the powerful NovaRow R50 Pro Air Rower.

The Merach R50 Pro utilizes a sophisticated pure wind resistance system, which offers users superior performance. At its core is a high-performance 32-blade fan paired with a 3.5 kg flywheel, designed to deliver a smooth and powerful stroke that mimics the feel of rowing on open water. Users can fine-tune their intensity via a manual lever offering 10 distinct resistance levels, accommodating everything from steady-state cardio to explosive strength training.

The R50 Pro designation brings a suite of innovative data tracking and ergonomics, plus advanced monitoring features designed for the data-driven athlete, including:

Upgraded 5.5-inch Backlit LCD: A new vertical layout provides a wider display area and clear visibility in any lighting condition.

A new vertical layout provides a wider display area and clear visibility in any lighting condition. Comprehensive Metrics: Tracks advanced data including Watt and Avg. Watt, SPM Waveform, Drag Factor, and Time/500m split .

Tracks advanced data including . Offline Data Storage: Workout data can now be stored locally on the machine and synchronized later with the MERACH App for seamless progress tracking.

Workout data can now be stored locally on the machine and synchronized later with the for seamless progress tracking. Unobstructed Viewing: The integrated iPad stand is now positioned above the monitor, ensuring tablets do not block essential workout stats during use.

Constructed with a robust and high-quality iron and aluminum frame and stainless steel sliding rail, the R50 Pro is built for durability and stability. The machine features an ergonomic foam leather seat and a 510 mm handle connected by a high-strength nickel-plated steel pull rope. When the workout is over, the track can be disassembled and folded, allowing the unit to be stored vertically to save valuable floor space.

"With the Merach R50 Pro, we are moving beyond basic fitness equipment toward a more intelligent, feedback-driven training experience," said Robert Luo, CEO of Merach. "We recognized that home athletes are becoming more sophisticated. They want the same level of data, such as drag factors and watt waveforms, that they would find in a professional rowing club. So, we developed the R50 Pro to meet that customer demand. By upgrading the monitor layout and adding offline synchronization, we've ensured that your data is always accessible and your view is never obstructed. This machine is about more than just burning calories; it's about providing a stable, powerful platform that grows with the user's fitness level, from their first stroke to their thousandth kilometer."

Product Specifications & Availability

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 with support for MERACH and Kinomap apps.

Bluetooth 5.0 with support for MERACH and Kinomap apps. Comfort: 6-position adjustable foot pedals and ergonomic seating.

6-position adjustable foot pedals and ergonomic seating. Dimensions: 94"D x 24"W x 40"H (unfolded); 25"D x 33"W x 54"H (folded).

94"D x 24"W x 40"H (unfolded); 25"D x 33"W x 54"H (folded). Power: Battery-operated console for cordless placement anywhere in the home.

The Merach R50 Pro is now available at an MSRP of $759.99, with a limited-time promotional price of $599.99 on the Merach official website and Amazon.

About Merach

Founded in 2018, Merach is a home fitness expert dedicated to making professional-grade wellness technology accessible. Having served over 10 million households worldwide, it focuses on solving the core pain points of home exercise. Merach has built a complete fitness ecosystem that spans its flagship app, smart hardware, and LLM AI-powered services, delivering engaging experiences to consumers.

For more information, product specifications, or media inquiries, please visit https://merachfit.com/

SOURCE Merach