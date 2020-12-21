Merage Institute Announces NuTek as the Winner of the Prestigious Merage 45+ Entrepreneurs' Competition

IRVINE, California, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Merage Institute announced NuTek as the winner of the Merage 45+ Entrepreneurs' Competition . This annual competition helps Israeli entrepreneurs aged 45 and over, as well as female entrepreneurs of all ages, get the funding, exposure and recognition they need for their start-up.

Paul Merage | NuTek CEO - Dov Cohen holding the check | Merage 45+ team: Adi Stein, Yishay Aizik, Eti Finkelstein

NuTek Ltd. has developed a family of Rainbow probes that accurately detects the location of remaining cancer cells in a patient during tumor removal. Dov Cohen, founder and chairman of NuTek Ltd., has a B.Sc in electronics and computers, M.Sc in physical electronics and an MBA in strategy and international management.

"We are dedicated to bridging innovation and entrepreneurship between Israel and the US to generate economic growth as we open new opportunities to all. This year we worked on a new model that provides a holistic, interdisciplinary, and effective boosting system, as well as initial funding for the winning entrepreneurs to be used towards financing their business plan," says Paul Merage Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Merage Institute.

"We have identified the need to help Israeli entrepreneurs commercialize their wonderful ideas using practical tools. Our goal is to increase the success rate of Israeli startups and to help them break into the American market in the future," said Mirage Foundation director Yishay Aizik.

As the winner of the competition , NuTek receives the $100,000 grand prize as well as acceptance into the exclusive Merage Institute Innovation Bridge Program taking place in California. Second place in this year's competition was given to EggBryo Ariel Popper and his team that created a revolutionary system that helps hatcheries and aviation coops differentiate between fertile and sterile eggs. while third place went to Adi Seifert, CEO of Lamu , a food tech company, is developing technology to reduce natural sugars in beverages such as milk and fruit juice.

"It was amazing to watch how the team progressed throughout the program of the competition and how they developed their solutions," says Eti Finkelstein, Merage competition co-manager and Innovation scout for Global Corporations

Adi Stein, Merage competition co-manager and DevRel MEA PM Microsoft, says that "we want to be there to encourage and support diverse entrepreneurs to develop and grow their ideas."

For more information about the Merage 45+ Entrepreneurs' Competition, please visit https://www.merageinstitute.org/45+/ .

About the Merage Institute

The Merage Institute's vision is to promote trade and bridge innovation between the United States and Israel as a vehicle to economic growth. The Institute accomplishes this through a number of initiatives, including specialized business leadership programs for Israeli companies, as well as exposing the United States business community to Israeli start-up leaders to strengthen and promote bonding, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration. For more information, visit www.merageinstitute.org .

