Meraki Chooses Employee Ownership, Doubling Down on a People-Built, Purpose-Driven Future

SAUGATUCK, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki, a healthcare marketing and strategic communications company focused on regulated healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making its employees beneficial owners of the company. This milestone marks a new chapter in Meraki's evolution, with the ESOP structure ensuring that the company remains independent, mission-aligned, and focused on delivering long-term value.

Meraki partners with healthcare and life sciences organizations to turn complex science into narratives that connect with patients, providers and communities without compromising regulatory rigor. As part of a broader ecosystem that includes sister company Believe Limited, Meraki brings both strategic and storytelling depth to its work across the healthcare landscape.

"At a time when healthcare communication is more complex, regulated and rapidly evolving, we believe this model allows us to stay grounded in how we have always worked," said Elizabeth Estes, co-founder of Meraki. "Employee ownership lets us protect what makes Meraki so special while giving our team a real stake in where we go next. It strengthens alignment, accountability and opportunity across the organization, and reinforces how we show up for our clients."

Headquartered in Michigan with a distributed team across the United States, Meraki will continue to expand its capabilities in digital strategy, social media, content development, and compliant marketing for highly regulated industries.

The company plans to build on its foundation with a continued focus on innovation, including new investments in talent, technology and narrative-driven engagement strategies that help clients stay ahead of change and connect more meaningfully with patients, providers and communities.

"This is about building a company that continues to support the kind of work our clients need as the landscape evolves," said Mary Fechtig, co-founder and chief operating officer of Meraki. "It gives us the ability to keep investing in the people, capabilities and ideas that have always been at the core of what we do."

About Meraki

Meraki is a healthcare-focused marketing and strategic communications company specializing in storytelling, digital engagement, and compliant communications for regulated industries. Guided by its belief in "Work With Soul," Meraki partners with organizations to translate complex science into human understanding, helping drive awareness, adoption and impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

SOURCE Meraki