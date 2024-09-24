Meraki Global Advisors Wins Best Outsourced Trading Solution at 2024 With Intelligence HFM US Services Awards

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki Global Advisors is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded Best Outsourced Trading Solution at the 2024 With Intelligence Services Awards. This esteemed recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional trade management solutions and delivering client-centric services that meet the highest industry standards.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," said Benjamin Arnold, Founder and Managing Partner of Meraki Global Advisors. "Our focus has always been to offer innovative, transparent trade management services that help clients further their success, and this award validates that commitment."

Meraki Global Advisors stands out in the industry by redefining the outsourced trading model to preserve the investment manager's integrated and collaborative internal trading desk experience, enhance their sub-optimal trading desk practices, and alleviate growing cost burdens. Meraki's client centric model enables best-in-class traders to be accretive to the investment process by operating as a true extension of the investment team, capable of trading all asset classes and regions. The firm's unbundled offering embraces the ethos of what an outsourced trading firm should do: operate as an unconflicted extension of the investment manager—a quality that represents the model's core value proposition.

An industry leading 3:1 client-to-trader ratio is the core building block that allows Meraki to provide a premium service level that remains constant during times of market turmoil. This, coupled with is its dedication to transparency and efficiency are Meraki Global Advisors distinguishing characteristics. All clients receive equal attention from their dedicated traders that capture alpha by focusing on less orders, monitoring portfolios with hypersensitivity, and understanding each client's specific processes and goals.

The With Intelligence Services Awards recognize firms that demonstrate excellence in operational infrastructure, client service, and a deep understanding of their clients' evolving needs. Winning Best Outsourced Trading Solution validates Meraki Global Advisors' commitment to these principles and highlights its ability to deliver first-rate solutions in a complex and competitive market.

About Meraki Global Advisors

Meraki Global Advisors is a leading trade management solution firm, providing investment managers with services that enhance fund performance by eliminating implicit and explicit deadweight loss resulting from inefficient trading desk architectures. Meraki Global Advisors LLC is a FINRA member and SEC Registered. Meraki Global Advisors (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the SFC of Hong Kong. www.merakiglobaladvisors.com

Contact:

Mary McAvey

VP of Business Development

(646) 666-7041

[email protected]

SOURCE Meraki Global Advisors LLC