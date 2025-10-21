Meraki Social Promotes Olivia Fisher to Vice President, Account Services & Business Strategy

SAUGATUCK, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki Social , a healthcare digital and social marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Olivia Fisher to Vice President, Account Services & Business Strategy. In her new role, Fisher is responsible for leading the agency's client-facing teams and integrated brand initiatives. The position is effective immediately.

"Olivia's outstanding leadership skills, drive for excellence, and digital marketing expertise have been incredible assets for our clients and our company," said Mary Fechtig and Elizabeth Estes, co-founders of Meraki Social. "She is creative and innovative, stays ahead of trends, and is always committed to delivering on each of our clients' unique goals. But even more impressive is the kindness and integrity she brings to all she does. We're thrilled to work with her in this new role."

Using her entrepreneurial, growth‑oriented mindset, Fisher will continue to build scalable programs and mentor teams in her new role, as well as bring creative, media and analytics partners together to translate business goals into clear, actionable plans that strengthen client trust and drive commercial performance.

"I am very excited about this next chapter of my career," said Fisher. "At Meraki Social, we're not just focused on delivering great work – we're committed to being a strategic partner to our clients. I'm looking forward to leading our teams in providing even greater value to clients and helping them reach their next level of success."

Prior to joining Meraki Social, Fisher worked as a digital consultant at Of All Things Digital and held senior digital and leadership roles across consumer and beauty brands, including Crown Laboratories, Vita Liberata, and ghd. Her expertise covers social media strategy and management, digital advertising, influencer partnerships, content production, SEO-driven content strategy, and campaign performance optimization.

Fisher holds a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from the University of Leeds, and a master's degree in fashion journalism from the University of the Arts London.

About Meraki Social

Meraki Social , LLC is a digital agency built for the realities of regulated health and wellness. Co-founded by Mary Fechtig and Elizabeth Estes, Meraki brings smart strategy, creative courage, and a deep respect for the communities clients serve. From social media to sustained campaigns, Meraki helps brands show up with clarity, compassion, and credibility — especially when the conversations are nuanced, personal, and deeply human.

