Merald 'Bubba' W. Knight Jr., Member of Gladys Knight & The Pips, Presents a Beautiful Soulful Anthem for Frontline and Essential Workers

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year where emotions ran as high as fevers, the Pipco Music Family in collaboration with KES Music Network are presenting the "Thank You For The Love" global campaign featuring two legends of pop and soul music. Who better to encapsulate that raw sentiment than Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Merald "Bubba" W. Knight Jr., member of Gladys Knight & The Pips, and Rachel Oliver-Cobbin, former Miss Black America and vocalist for the classic Billboard Hot 100-topping band Atlantic Starr?

The "Thank You For The Love" song was written by Merald W. Knight Jr. and produced by Joe Pigee. The song was born out of a deep desire to give back to the incredible dedication we have witnessed from frontline workers all over the world. Rachel Oliver-Cobbin's rich voice expresses the graceful blessings we have all received. When Rachel says the opening line, she speaks for all global citizens: "The voice of the people says: 'Thank You For The Love.'"

Another line that really hits home is: "People's medal of honor, we give to you." A heartfelt appreciation for the courage of those serving on the frontlines during the pandemic is just what the international community needs.

Merald Woodrow "Bubba" Knight, Jr. is a legendary veteran pop and soul singer as well as a talented businessman, best known as one of the founding members of Gladys Knight & The Pips. The older brother of lead singer Gladys Knight, Bubba Knight served as the leader of the family group. He's a multiple Grammy Award winner and was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Rachel Oliver-Cobbin is a singer, actress, beauty queen and entrepreneur with 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. In 1986, she was crowned Miss Black America. Rachel became the female lead vocalist for R&B group Atlantic Starr.

She recorded five albums with the band and shared the stage with The O'Jays, Stevie Wonder and Patti Labelle. Rachel now trains and mentors aspiring singers while serving faithfully in the music ministry of her church.

The "Thank You For The Love" campaign is unity through love. Essential workers continue to show their love to us, as new variants of this virus continue to force them to risk their lives and fight for our lives through continued research, vaccine administration and bedside care for those who are continuing to contract the new strains.

The pandemic has given all of humanity an incredible opportunity to come together as a world family. Let this song lead the way and open hearts with sincere gratitude and respect for one another.

Website: https://thankyouforthelove.com

Click to hear the song: https://thankyouforthelove.com/media

Please contact us for interviews: KES Music Network, 312-321-6256 or [email protected]

