Meratas and Automation Workz Institute Launch Cybersecurity Training Courses

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meratas Inc., a full-service ISA SaaS platform provider, and Automation Workz Institute, a growth-stage technology training startup, announced the launch of Detroit's first Cisco Networking Academy training program offering Income Share Agreements (ISAs) to provide students a risk-free education.

Automation Workz Institute is a Cisco Networking Academy providing IT Certification courses to assist time-challenged working adults in Detroit, Michigan to leapfrog their income — above $20 an hour — without a college degree. Detroit is in the midst of unprecedented cybersecurity job growth as the safe adoption of the self-driving car is dependent upon securing the network from cyber attacks.

Automation Workz Institute serves our students in what historically has been a difficult journey to a cybersecurity career," said Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO. "Often, students have exhausted their Pell Grant and other Federal programs when they come to us. They are left with the option of high cost private loans to finance their tech education. We believe that all individuals should have the ability to economically grow through risk-free continuing education, regardless of credit history, co-signer availability, or other socio-economic factors."

Income Share Agreements (ISA) are an innovative financing model widely adopted by universities and vocational schools designed to mitigate the financial risk of upskilling or pursuing continued education. Automation Workz Institute's full adoption of Income Share Agreements is a first in Detroit, and part of a larger project to continue the revitalization of this historic American city. "We are excited to bring this opportunity to the hard-working residents of Detroit," states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO.

Automation Workz Institute's goal is to empower social change by democratizing access to top upskilling technology certifications, such as Cisco Certified Entry Network Technician (CCENT) and Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Security for 50,000 residents. These certifications are a crucial starting point for individuals interested in starting a career as a networking or cybersecurity professional.

"We are pleased to be working with Automation Workz Institute to launch their inaugural Income Share Agreement student cohort, which is expected to bring high impact changes to a revitalized Detroit," said Darius Goldman, Founder of Meratas. "Income Share Agreements represent a safer and more flexible alternative to private loans, and are especially useful when combined with high-impact social programs such as designed by Automation Workz Institute. We are very proud of this partnership, and look forward to following the program results, as well as the future success of the participating students."

About Automation Workz Institute

Automation Workz Institute is accepting ISA applications for its upcoming 10/15/19 class start date. To apply, please visit https://autoworkz.org/

About Meratas Inc.

https://www.meratas.com

Meratas Inc. provides a full-service ISA SaaS platform for schools and skills training courses to design, implement, and administer custom ISA programs. Meratas partners with institutions to create thoughtful ISA programs designed to promote student accessibility and increase enrollment. Meratas ISA programs are intended to incentivize students, schools, and capital providers to work together to promote and finance only the best educational programs that lead to solid careers.

