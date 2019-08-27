Mercado Libre, Uniko partner to capture Latin America's USD$12B gift registry industry from traditional retailers

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniko and Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI) have partnered to transform wedding gift registries, starting in Mexico, with the Mercado Libre powered by Uniko platform.

Founded in Mexico City, Mexico, in 2015 Uniko is a technology company that provides newlyweds an easy-to-use online tool to register for gifts, experiences and cash. Through its partnership with Mercado Libre, Latin America's largest e-commerce platform, Uniko now also enables its customers to buy goods sold via Mercado Libre, using its secure-payment system Mercado Pago.

Statistics say guests are more interested in buying gifts online, rather than department stores, and prefer to have the flexibility to choose products from a variety of vendors. Uniko found more than 60% of newlyweds would exchange gifts received for alternative goods, while at least 10% of all wedding gifts in the U.S. go to waste because they do not satisfy couples' wants or needs. Mercado Libre powered by Uniko solves these problems.

The joint platform offers products made by more than a dozen brands, at the best prices, and with direct home shopping. The integration combines Uniko's superior mastery of the gift registry space with Mercado Libre's regional e-commerce leadership, giving customers the one-stop-shop experience they've long yearned for. Evidence of this is the exponential growth of new registries via Mercado Libre powered by Uniko since the partnership launched this month.

"Uniko helped us notice that people have changed, and more and more, they want new ways to receive gifts, without relying on department stores," said Alonso Cedeño, Director of Mercado Libre's Consumer & Electronics division. "The immediacy of the Uniko online gift registry in Mercado Libre will give couples the option to fulfill three key objectives: take advantage of technology; choose from endless gift options; and, of course, democratize gifts in Mexico."

Users of Mercado Libre powered by Uniko platform enjoy exclusive discounts on top brands; preferred shipping; and interest-free payments, among other perks.

"Thanks to our technology and knowledge of the wedding gifts industry, we are empowering Mercado Libre to democratize the gift industry in Latin America," said Tere Cremona, co-founder and CEO of Uniko. "We're thrilled to be partnering with such an experienced and impactful company to improve the gift experience for newlyweds and their family and friends alike."

Uniko is one of more than 50 #PoweredByRokk3r companies, created within the with Rokk3r Inc. ecosystem (OTC: ROKK), a Miami, Florida-based company cobuilder that provides startups with services such as consulting, recruiting, software engineering to ensure their success in today's highly competitive global startup landscape.

"Uniko is shaping the next generation of gift-giving, and it couldn't have been done without robust technology, which enables a great user experience, secure purchasing and high-tech supply chain management systems," said Rokk3r Chief Growth Officer Lorenzo de Leo. "The whole team at Rokk3r and I are very happy to see how Uniko is impacting the business trajectory of a company as well established and mature as Mercado Libre, which dates back roughly 20 years."

About Uniko

Uniko is an innovative concept designed to give couples a better wedding registry experience. Founded in Mexico City, Mexico, in 2015, Uniko provides newlyweds an easy-to-use online tool to register for gifts, experiences and cash, in addition to other features designed to make weddings as blissful as they are intended to be. CB Insights named Uniko among startups "transforming the wedding industry." For more information about Uniko, a #PoweredByRokk3r venture, visit uniko.co/

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's extended ecosystem and global network of engineers, designers and educators, such groundbreaking companies as AdMobilize , SoStereo Uniko , and HotSwitch have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com and follow Rokk3r on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

