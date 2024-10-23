MERCALIS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF NON-COMMERCIAL DISPENSING PHARMACY WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

Increased prescription volume and industry advancements fueled need for larger facility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercalis, an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art non-commercial dispensing pharmacy (NCDP). The new pharmacy will allow pharmaceutical manufacturers to bring speed to therapy for their patients nationwide.

Mercalis opened its NCDP, TC Script, in Scottsdale, AZ on September 21, 2018, and has provided patient assistance program (PAP) services to uninsured or underinsured patients ever since. In addition, TC Script provides quick-start and bridge program services that provide a limited supply of free medication to patients initiating therapy. TC Script is fully capable of providing ambient, cold chain, and controlled substance dispensing for these patients. The success of the pharmacy, together with the facility's increased prescription volume and industry advancements, led to the decision to open a new, larger 16,000-square-foot facility, also in Scottsdale. The opening of the new location is a major milestone in the advancement of Mercalis's pharmacy services and capabilities and significantly enhances its pharmacy operation workflows.

In the second quarter of 2025, the NCDP will be further enhanced with automation capable of dispensing up to 600 orders per hour on one dispensing line. This will include laser scan and color video capture of product at every stage of fulfillment with 99.99999% accuracy. The larger facility allows Mercalis to accommodate pharmacy staff and features an area capable of training all employees at once. Mercalis will also host clients for business reviews in its meeting areas and offer tours of the facility.

"The opening of this new location is the culmination of a yearlong project," said Chris Harris, Mercalis's Vice President of Operations. "We couldn't be more excited for our pharmacy team, whose hard work has driven the growth of our non-commercial dispensing services. Since our opening occurs during National Pharmacist Week, we'd also like to recognize and celebrate pharmacists and their staffs nationwide who bring treatment to patients every day."

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit www.mercalis.com.

