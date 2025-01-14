MERCALIS REPORTS STRONG PERFORMANCE AND SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES IN FISCAL YEAR 2024

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercalis Inc., an integrated life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the biopharmaceutical value chain, today announced a successful 2024 fiscal year with notable achievements in key strategic areas.

"2024 was a tremendous year for Mercalis as we continued to crystallize our capabilities as a full-service life sciences commercialization platform," said Scott Dulitz, Mercalis's Chief Executive Officer. "As we began the year, we launched innovative Patient Services programs targeting complex disease areas, including oncology, rare conditions, and CNS. These achievements were driven by our team's dedication, adaptability, and cutting-edge technology platforms. The synergy between our Patient Support Services, Data & Insights, and Healthcare Provider segments continues to grow, creating greater value for our clients throughout the patient, prescription, and product journeys. With a strong foundation in place, we're excited to build on this momentum in 2025, maintaining our unwavering focus on enhancing the patient experience."

Some of Mercalis's more newsworthy items from 2024 include:

Client Expansion and Financial Achievement

Mercalis Continues to Grow and Adds to Its Impressive Customer Base

Mercalis experienced over 20% revenue growth in 2024, led by impressive gains in its Patient Support Services business. By year-end 2024, Mercalis had established partnerships with 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, underscoring the company's reputation as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical industry and highlighting its commitment to providing innovative solutions to customers.

Innovation and Investment

Mercalis Announces Groundbreaking Enhancements to eServices Portfolio

In 2024, Mercalis achieved significant advancements in its eServices suite, including the introduction of electronic prior authorization (ePA), automated prior authorization follow-up capabilities, and tech-enabled Medicare Part B benefit investigation offerings. Most notably, it unveiled the Mercalis eServices Curator, a revolutionary product that streamlines workflows by seamlessly connecting multiple eServices, enhancing efficiency, and reducing user effort.





In 2024, Mercalis achieved significant advancements in its eServices suite, including the introduction of electronic prior authorization (ePA), automated prior authorization follow-up capabilities, and tech-enabled Medicare Part B benefit investigation offerings. Most notably, it unveiled the Mercalis eServices Curator, a revolutionary product that streamlines workflows by seamlessly connecting multiple eServices, enhancing efficiency, and reducing user effort. Mercalis Debuts Its CLS Patient Hub Platform

2024 was critical for Mercalis in the advancement of Mercalis's Connect for Life Sciences (CLS) Salesforce Health Cloud patient hub platform. CLS offers Mercalis customers first-in-class features and functionality to better support their ever-evolving patient support program needs. In 2024, Mercalis successfully transitioned legacy programs and launched several new customer programs on its industry-leading platform, enhancing the therapy experience for patients, their caregivers, and the healthcare practitioners who support them.





2024 was critical for Mercalis in the advancement of Mercalis's Connect for Life Sciences (CLS) Salesforce Health Cloud patient hub platform. CLS offers Mercalis customers first-in-class features and functionality to better support their ever-evolving patient support program needs. In 2024, Mercalis successfully transitioned legacy programs and launched several new customer programs on its industry-leading platform, enhancing the therapy experience for patients, their caregivers, and the healthcare practitioners who support them. Mercalis Among Industry's Best in Data Security and Privacy

After a rigorous recertification process, Mercalis once again achieved the coveted ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the gold standard in data security management. Mercalis has held this certification since 2018.

Differentiated Service Offering Breadth

Mercalis Opens New State-of-the Art Non-Commercial Dispensing Pharmacy (NCDP)

The new dispensing pharmacy will allow Mercalis to meet customer demand, increasing capacity by 300% as pharmaceutical manufacturers focus on optimizing the product journey for patients. Mercalis opened its original NCDP, TC Script, in 2018, and has provided patient assistance program (PAP) services to uninsured or underinsured patients ever since. TC Script also offers quick-start and bridge program support for new to therapy patients, , along with comprehensive capabilities for ambient, cold chain, and controlled substance dispensing.

Data & Insights Business Segment Achieves Historical Financial Performance

The natural convergence of Triangle Insights and Policy Reporter has provided innovative solutions to clients facing complex market access challenges as they navigate the patient and prescription journeys. This is evident with the acquisition of nearly 100 new clients across the Data & Insights business segment. This segment continues to establish partnerships (e.g., claims, transparent pricing, AI initiatives) that will enhance its proprietary data platform and provide real-time insights and trends to our clients.

About Mercalis

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit www.mercalis.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Mercalis

[email protected]

