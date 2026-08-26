MERCAN Group announces its first hotel development in Panama: Pullman Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MERCAN Group announced the development of Pullman Panama City, its first hotel project in Panama, in partnership with Accor under the Pullman Hotels & Resorts brand.

The project will transform an existing hotel property in Bella Vista, Panama City, into a mixed-use development with 306 keys: 180 hotel rooms and 126 executive suites, as well as restaurants, bars, a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool, fitness center, spa, coworking spaces, meeting rooms, and entertainment areas. The property is scheduled to open in 2028.

MERCAN Group Founder, President and CEO Jerry Morgan said: "Pullman Panama City represents much more than our first hotel project in Panama. It is an opportunity to bring our international experience to a country where we see strong connectivity, stability, the ability to attract investment, and a clear global outlook."

The investment comes amid continued growth in Panama's tourism sector. According to official figures, the country welcomed nearly one million visitors during the first quarter of 2026, a 17.3% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Panama's Minister of Tourism, Gloria De León, said: "The arrival of this project in Panama is a clear sign of confidence in our country and in the potential of our tourism industry. Every new investment that strengthens our tourism offering creates opportunities that extend far beyond a hotel, benefiting transportation providers, producers, restaurants, professionals, and entrepreneurs. At the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP), we remain committed to promoting tourism that translates into investment, jobs, and tangible opportunities for Panamanians."

For his part, Abel Castro, Chief Development Officer, Accor Americas, said: "The signing of Pullman Panama City represents an important step in the expansion of Accor's portfolio in Latin America. Thanks to its strategic location, the hotel meets the needs of both business and leisure travelers in one of the region's most important urban destinations. We are confident that Pullman brings the right combination of a strong international brand, a contemporary hospitality offering, and robust commercial capabilities to maximize the potential of this project."

The architectural reinterpretation will be led by Mallol Arquitectos, while the rehabilitation Will be undertaken by MERCAN Group. With more than three decades of international experience, MERCAN Group reports a track record of more than 32 hotels and projects, over 4,100 international investors, and more than US$2 billion in cumulative investment.

SOURCE MERCAN Group