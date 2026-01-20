Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Increases in net interest income and certain noninterest income categories, sustained strength in asset quality metrics and capital levels, and acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation highlight the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $22.8 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $19.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full-year 2025, Mercantile reported net income of $88.8 million, or $5.47 per diluted share, compared with net income of $79.6 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, for the full-year 2024.

"We are very pleased to report another year of solid financial performance amid the prolonged and continuing period of uncertain macro-economic conditions," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our robust financial results were driven by net interest income expansion, a steady net interest margin, notable increases in treasury management fees, mortgage banking income, and payroll services fees, a reduced provision for credit losses, lower federal income tax expense, solid local deposit growth, and ongoing strength in asset quality and capital measures. We lowered our loan-to-deposit ratio through local deposit generation, and we will remain focused on building our local deposit base to fund anticipated asset growth. We were also pleased to complete the acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation on December 31, 2025, and look forward to working with our new colleagues to bring an expanded suite of financial solutions to clients and prospects in East and Southeast Michigan."

Full-year highlights include:

Acquired Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation ("Eastern"), former holding company for Eastern Michigan Bank, which is headquartered in Croswell, Michigan, and had $572 million in total assets, further expanding Mercantile's presence in East and Southeast Michigan

Return on average assets of 1.4 percent and return on average equity of 14.1 percent

Tangible book value per common share of $36.78 as of December 31, 2025, up $3.64, or approximately 11 percent, since December 31, 2024

Net interest income growth of approximately 5 percent

Steady net interest margin despite changing interest rate environment

Notable increases in treasury management fees, mortgage banking income, and payroll services fees of approximately 11 percent, 6 percent, and 14 percent, respectively

Substantial decline in effective tax rate from approximately 19 percent during 2024 to 14 percent during 2025 in part due to the acquisition of transferable energy credits and net benefits from investments in low income housing and historical tax credit structures

Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline

Continuing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs

Noteworthy reduction in loan-to-deposit ratio from approximately 98 percent as of December 31, 2024, to approximately 95 percent as of December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting robust local deposit growth, with a further decline to 91 percent when considering the impact of the acquisition of Eastern

Solid tangible and regulatory capital positions

Contributed $1.1 million to The Mercantile Bank Foundation

Operating Results

Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $62.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, up $3.6 million, or 6.0 percent, from $58.5 million during the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $51.0 million, up $2.6 million, or 5.5 percent, from $48.4 million during the respective 2024 period primarily due to growth in earning assets and a slightly higher net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $11.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, up $0.9 million, or 8.7 percent, from $10.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income mainly reflected higher levels of bank owned life insurance income and treasury management fees.

The net interest margin was 3.43 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, up marginally from 3.41 percent in the prior-year fourth quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.52 percent during the current-year fourth quarter, a decrease from 5.80 percent during the respective 2024 period. The lower yield mainly stemmed from a reduced yield on loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset an improved yield on securities resulting from the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and portfolio expansion activities. The yield on loans was 6.12 percent during the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 6.38 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of November and December of 2024 and September, October, and December of 2025, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 75 percent of average total commercial loans. Signifying the success of a strategic initiative to lower the loan-to-deposit ratio and increase on-balance sheet liquidity, higher-yielding loans represented a decreased percentage of earning assets and lower-yielding securities accounted for an increased percentage of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on securities equaled 2.96 percent during the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 2.54 percent during the prior-year fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the cost of funds was 2.09 percent, down from 2.39 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment from November of 2024 through December of 2025 corresponding with the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate during the period.

Net revenue was $243 million during 2025, up $11.2 million, or 4.8 percent, from $231 million during 2024. Net interest income totaled $201 million during 2025, up $10.0 million, or 5.2 percent, from $191 million during 2024 as growth in earning assets and a decreased cost of funds more than offset a lower yield on earning assets. Noninterest income was $41.6 million during 2025, up $1.2 million, or 3.0 percent, from $40.4 million during 2024. The increase in noninterest income primarily reflected higher levels of treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income, mortgage banking income, and payroll services fees.

The net interest margin was 3.47 percent in 2025, down from 3.58 percent in 2024. The yield on average earning assets was 5.69 percent during 2025, a decline from 6.01 percent during 2024. The decreased yield resulted from a lower yield on loans, a change in earning asset mix, and a reduced yield on other interest-earning assets, which more than offset an improved yield on securities reflecting the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and portfolio growth activities. The yield on loans was 6.26 percent during 2025, down from 6.59 percent during 2024 largely due to reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the FOMC lowering the targeted federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September of 2024 and 25 basis points in each of November and December of 2024 and September, October, and December of 2025. Higher-yielding loans accounted for a decreased percentage of earning assets and lower-yielding securities represented an increased percentage of earning assets in 2025 compared to 2024. The decreased yield on other interest-earning assets during 2025 primarily reflected the lower interest rate environment. The yield on securities equaled 2.86 percent during 2025, up from 2.29 percent during 2024.

The cost of funds was 2.22 percent during 2025, down from 2.43 percent during 2024, mainly due to decreased rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the reduced interest rate environment that began in September of 2024 in conjunction with the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate.

Mercantile recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a positive provision for credit losses of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Positive provisions for credit losses of $3.2 million and $7.4 million were recorded during 2025 and 2024, respectively. The negative provision expense recorded during the current-year fourth quarter mainly reflected improvements to the economic forecast and changes in loan mix, each of which decreased the calculated allowance by $0.3 million. The provision expense recorded during 2025 primarily reflected a $1.9 million reserve increase related to changes in the economic forecast, a $1.8 million net increase in specific allocations driven by a $5.5 million allocation for a commercial construction loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2025, and a $1.5 million net increase in qualitative factor allocations. The impacts of these factors were partially offset by $2.3 million and $1.3 million reductions in the reserve related to faster residential mortgage and consumer loan prepayment speeds and the associated reduced average lives of the portfolios and changes in baseline loss rates, respectively.

Noninterest income totaled $11.1 million and $41.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 and full-year 2025, respectively, compared to $10.2 million and $40.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and full-year 2024, respectively. Noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 and full-year 2025 included bank owned life insurance death benefit claims of $0.8 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Noninterest income during all of 2024 included bank owned life insurance death benefit claims and gains on the sales of other real estate owned totaling $0.7 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income increased $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year fourth quarter and $1.3 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The increased level of noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 mainly reflected growth in treasury management fees, while the higher level of noninterest income during 2025 primarily reflected increased treasury management fees, mortgage banking income, and payroll services fees. Growth in treasury management and payroll services fees mainly stemmed from new commercial relationships and successful marketing efforts leading to customers' expanded use of products and services. The higher level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from increased production and a heightened percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell. Interest rate swap income declined during the fourth quarter of 2025 and full-year 2025 compared to the respective 2024 periods, generally reflecting a lower volume of new swap transactions.

Noninterest expense totaled $36.7 million and $136 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 and full-year 2025, respectively, compared to $33.8 million and $126 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and full-year 2024, respectively. The increases in noninterest expense during the 2025 periods primarily resulted from higher salary and benefit costs, mainly reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs, the recording of acquisition costs related to the Eastern acquisition, growth in data processing costs, and higher allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

Federal income tax expense was $3.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million during the respective 2024 period. The $0.4 million decrease in federal income tax expense primarily resulted from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits, which resulted in a net benefit of $1.0 million that was partially offset by a higher level of income before federal income tax. Federal income tax expense totaled $14.7 million during 2025, compared to $18.7 million during 2024. The acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and the net benefits from investments in low-income housing and historic tax credit structures provided for aggregate tax benefits of $3.5 million and $1.8 million, respectively, during 2025. The recording of the tax benefits positively impacted Mercantile's effective tax rate, which equaled 14.2 percent during 2025, down from 19.0 percent during 2024. Net benefits from investments in tax credit structures totaled $0.2 million during 2024.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Growth in earning assets and a reduction in the cost of funds provided for a notable increase in net interest income during 2025 compared to 2024. Reflecting our strategy to be interest rate agnostic, the net interest margin was stable throughout the year despite a changing interest rate environment. We are pleased with the increases in net interest income, treasury management fees, mortgage banking income, and payroll services fees, along with the decline in federal income tax expense, during 2025 compared to 2024. We remain committed to expanding the balance sheet in a cost-efficient manner while continuing to provide our clients with exceptional service and a wide array of market-leading products and services to meet their needs."

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $6.84 billion, up $783 million from December 31, 2024, reflecting pre-acquisition asset growth of $211 million and $572 million in assets added to the balance sheet in association with the acquisition of Eastern. Total loans increased $221 million, or 4.8 percent, during 2025, reflecting pre-acquisition portfolio expansion of $17.4 million and $204 million in loans added to the portfolio as a result of the acquisition of Eastern. Mercantile's pre-acquisition commercial loan portfolio grew $58.6 million, or nearly 2 percent. Full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships aggregated approximately $312 million during all of 2025, compared to about $194 million during all of 2024. The payoffs and paydowns generally stemmed from sales of assets and customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit reductions. Commercial loan originations, consisting of loans to new clients and expansions of existing credit relationships, remained solid across all segments during 2025.

During 2025, other consumer loans were up $46.5 million, reflecting pre-acquisition growth of $19.5 million and additions to the portfolio of $27.0 million associated with the acquisition, and residential mortgage loans declined $36.7 million, reflecting a pre-acquisition reduction in the portfolio of $60.7 million and an acquisition-related increase of $24.0 million. During 2025, pre-acquisition securities available for sale and interest-earning deposits increased $174 million and $40.5 million, respectively; acquisition-related increases in these asset categories totaled $198 million and $42.1 million, respectively.

As of December 31, 2025, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $237 million and $34 million, respectively.

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2025, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits equaled $5.28 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2024. Pre-acquisition local deposits were up $130 million, or 2.9 percent during 2025, while brokered deposits decreased $19.2 million. The increase in local deposits reflected net growth in various existing deposit relationships and successful client acquisition efforts. The acquisition of Eastern added $475 million in deposits, all of which were local, to the year-end 2025 balance sheet. The pre-acquisition loan-to-deposit ratio equaled 95 percent as of December 31, 2025, down from 98 percent as of year-end 2024 largely due to the increase in local deposits. The loan-to-deposit ratio equaled 91 percent at year-end 2025 when factoring in the impact of the acquisition. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, wholesale funds were $457 million, or approximately 8 percent of total funds, and $537 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Eastern Michigan Bank did not have any wholesale funds at year-end 2025. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 25 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2025, on both a pre- and post-acquisition basis.

Mr. Reitsma noted, "During 2025, the impact of strong commercial loan originations on total loan growth was substantially offset by elevated levels of line paydowns and payoffs during the year. Our current loan pipeline is solid, which coupled with ongoing discussions with existing and potential borrowers, should provide us with ample opportunities to originate commercial loans in future periods. We are pleased with the increase in local deposits and related decrease in our loan-to-deposit ratio during 2025 and intend on continuing our efforts to fund loan originations and investment purchases through local deposit growth."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $7.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $9.8 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, and $5.7 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2024.

The increase in nonperforming assets during 2025 mainly reflected the weakening of a commercial construction loan, which necessitated specific reserve allocations totaling $5.5 million during the second quarter and third quarter of 2025, and was subject to a partial charge-off of $2.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. In addition, $1.0 million in nonperforming assets were added to the balance sheet as of year-end 2025 in association with the acquisition of Eastern. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the fourth quarter of 2025, loan charge-offs totaled $2.8 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $2.6 million, or an annualized 0.2 percent of average total loans. During the full-year 2025, loan charge-offs totaled $3.1 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $1.2 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million, or less than 0.1 percent of average total loans. The aforementioned partial charge-off of the deteriorated commercial construction loan represented approximately 99 percent and 90 percent of total loan charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2025 and full-year 2025, respectively.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our asset quality metrics remained strong during 2025, reflecting our unwavering commitment to underwriting all of our loan types in a sound and disciplined manner and our customers' demonstrated abilities to operate effectively during the protracted and ongoing period of uncertain macro-economic conditions. Nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs remain at low levels. We believe our robust loan administration practices, which include a thorough loan review program, will allow us to identify deteriorating commercial loan relationships and detect any emerging systemic or sector-specific credit problems in a timely manner and limit the impact of such on our overall financial condition."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $725 million as of December 31, 2025, up $140 million from December 31, 2024. Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at year-end 2025, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.8 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively. As of December 31, 2025, Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank had approximately $213 million and $20.4 million, respectively, in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

Mercantile reported 17,181,110 total shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our Board of Directors' declaration of an increased first quarter 2026 regular cash dividend demonstrates our commitment to building shareholder value through meaningful cash returns while providing sufficient support for asset expansion objectives. We believe our strong operating results and sustained strength in asset quality and capital measures, coupled with the attainment of solid financial results in future periods as expected, should allow us to effectively address any issues arising from shifting economic and operating conditions and continue our regular cash dividend program. Our community banking philosophy, including our steadfast focus on developing mutually beneficial relationships, has been instrumental in our ability to retain existing customers and acquire new clients, and we believe these inherent traits will provide us with ample opportunities to originate loans and grow local deposits in upcoming periods. We are excited about our acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, which has already assisted us in meeting certain important strategic goals, such as lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio and increasing our on-balance sheet liquidity."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank. Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank provide financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities they serve, Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank, as combined, comprise one of the largest Michigan-based banking organizations with total combined assets of approximately $6.8 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,



2025

2024

2023 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 54,755,000 $ 56,991,000 $ 70,408,000 Interest-earning deposits

418,569,000

336,019,000

60,125,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

473,324,000

393,010,000

130,533,000













Securities available for sale

1,102,230,000

730,352,000

617,092,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

17,160,000

15,824,000

18,607,000













Loans

4,821,888,000

4,600,781,000

4,303,758,000 Allowance for credit losses

(58,191,000)

(54,454,000)

(49,914,000) Loans, net

4,763,697,000

4,546,327,000

4,253,844,000













Premises and equipment, net

62,468,000

53,427,000

50,928,000 Bank owned life insurance

105,342,000

93,839,000

85,668,000 Goodwill

72,656,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible asset

20,388,000

0

0 Other assets

217,954,000

169,909,000

147,079,000













Total assets $ 6,835,219,000 $ 6,052,161,000 $ 5,353,224,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,339,666,000 $ 1,264,523,000 $ 1,247,640,000 Interest-bearing

3,944,786,000

3,433,843,000

2,653,278,000 Total deposits

5,284,452,000

4,698,366,000

3,900,918,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

232,291,000

121,521,000

229,734,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

326,221,000

387,083,000

467,910,000 Subordinated debentures

51,015,000

50,330,000

49,644,000 Subordinated notes

89,657,000

89,314,000

88,971,000 Term note

30,000,000

0

0 Accrued interest and other liabilities

96,699,000

121,021,000

93,902,000 Total liabilities

6,110,335,000

5,467,635,000

4,831,079,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

349,431,000

299,705,000

295,106,000 Retained earnings

399,448,000

334,646,000

277,526,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(23,995,000)

(49,825,000)

(50,487,000) Total shareholders' equity

724,884,000

584,526,000

522,145,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,835,219,000 $ 6,052,161,000 $ 5,353,224,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

























THREE MONTHS ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 INTEREST INCOME





















Loans, including fees $ 71,353,000

$ 73,415,000

$ 291,355,000

$ 291,921,000 Investment securities

6,271,000



4,316,000



22,499,000



14,040,000 Interest-earning assets

4,630,000



4,756,000



16,340,000



15,541,000 Total interest income

82,254,000



82,487,000



330,194,000



321,502,000























INTEREST EXPENSE





















Deposits

24,775,000



26,874,000



102,510,000



101,395,000 Short-term borrowings

1,808,000



2,086,000



7,464,000



7,717,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,715,000



3,150,000



11,404,000



13,018,000 Other borrowed money

1,941,000



2,016,000



7,772,000



8,286,000 Total interest expense

31,239,000



34,126,000



129,150,000



130,416,000























Net interest income

51,015,000



48,361,000



201,044,000



191,086,000























Provision for credit losses

(700,000)



1,500,000



3,200,000



7,400,000























Net interest income after





















provision for credit losses

51,715,000



46,861,000



197,844,000



183,686,000























NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on accounts

2,263,000



1,866,000



8,134,000



6,842,000 Mortgage banking income

3,334,000



3,611,000



13,021,000



12,301,000 Credit and debit card income

2,285,000



2,177,000



9,207,000



8,821,000 Interest rate swap income

270,000



717,000



1,957,000



3,210,000 Payroll services

825,000



763,000



3,473,000



3,058,000 Earnings on bank owned life insurance

1,332,000



497,000



3,293,000



2,555,000 Other income

747,000



541,000



2,523,000



3,602,000 Total noninterest income

11,056,000



10,172,000



41,608,000



40,389,000























NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and benefits

21,836,000



21,482,000



83,198,000



77,924,000 Occupancy

2,115,000



1,989,000



8,511,000



8,643,000 Furniture and equipment

899,000



926,000



3,357,000



3,716,000 Data processing costs

3,958,000



3,630,000



15,273,000



13,772,000 Charitable foundation contributions

761,000



1,000,000



1,066,000



1,708,000 Acquisition costs

1,187,000



0



1,815,000



0 Other expense

5,970,000



4,779,000



22,739,000



20,026,000 Total noninterest expense

36,726,000



33,806,000



135,959,000



125,789,000























Income before federal income





















tax expense

26,045,000



23,227,000



103,493,000



98,286,000























Federal income tax expense

3,204,000



3,601,000



14,740,000



18,693,000























Net Income $ 22,841,000

$ 19,626,000

$ 88,753,000

$ 79,593,000























Basic earnings per share

$1.40



$1.22



$5.47



$4.93 Diluted earnings per share

$1.40



$1.22



$5.47



$4.93























Average basic shares outstanding

16,263,884



16,142,578



16,237,974



16,130,696 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,263,884



16,142,578



16,237,974



16,130,696

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024











4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

2025

2024 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 51,015

52,002

49,479

48,548

48,361

201,044

191,086 Provision for credit losses $ (700)

200

1,600

2,100

1,500

3,200

7,400 Noninterest income $ 11,056

10,388

11,462

8,702

10,172

41,608

40,389 Noninterest expense $ 36,726

34,750

33,379

31,104

33,806

135,959

125,789 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 26,045

27,440

25,962

24,046

23,227

103,493

98,286 Net income $ 22,841

23,758

22,618

19,537

19,626

88,753

79,593 Basic earnings per share $ 1.40

1.46

1.39

1.21

1.22

5.47

4.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.40

1.46

1.39

1.21

1.22

5.47

4.93 Average basic shares outstanding

16,263,884

16,249,267

16,239,919

16,197,978

16,142,578

16,237,974

16,130,696 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,263,884

16,249,267

16,239,919

16,197,978

16,142,578

16,237,974

16,130,696





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.44 %

1.50 %

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.30 %

1.44 %

1.40 % Return on average equity

13.50 %

14.72 %

14.72 %

13.34 %

13.36 %

14.08 %

14.35 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.43 %

3.49 %

3.48 %

3.47 %

3.41 %

3.47 %

3.58 % Efficiency ratio

59.17 %

55.70 %

54.77 %

54.33 %

57.76 %

56.03 %

54.34 % Full-time equivalent employees

770

683

692

662

668

770

668





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

6.12 %

6.35 %

6.29 %

6.28 %

6.38 %

6.26 %

6.59 % Yield on securities

2.96 %

2.90 %

2.82 %

2.73 %

2.54 %

2.86 %

2.29 % Yield on other interest-earning assets

4.25 %

4.63 %

4.91 %

4.80 %

4.98 %

4.66 %

5.61 % Yield on total earning assets

5.52 %

5.74 %

5.75 %

5.73 %

5.80 %

5.69 %

6.01 % Yield on total assets

5.20 %

5.41 %

5.44 %

5.43 %

5.50 %

5.37 %

5.69 % Cost of deposits

2.04 %

2.20 %

2.24 %

2.23 %

2.36 %

2.17 %

2.40 % Cost of borrowed funds

3.56 %

3.61 %

3.61 %

3.62 %

3.73 %

3.60 %

3.65 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.87 %

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.08 %

3.30 %

3.03 %

3.38 % Cost of funds (total earning assets)

2.09 %

2.25 %

2.27 %

2.26 %

2.39 %

2.22 %

2.43 % Cost of funds (total assets)

1.97 %

2.12 %

2.15 %

2.14 %

2.27 %

2.09 %

2.30 %





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 141,451

136,840

141,921

100,396

121,010

520,608

484,612 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 85,973

107,993

111,247

81,494

82,212

386,707

366,566 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 55,478

28,847

30,674

18,902

38,798

133,901

118,046 Mortgage loans originated intent to sell $ 116,886

111,334

112,323

80,453

100,628

420,996

380,076 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 3,376

3,482

3,219

2,455

3,768

12,532

11,695





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.37 %

9.72 %

9.49 %

9.17 %

8.91 %

9.37 %

8.91 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.30 %

10.90 %

10.93 %

10.75 %

10.60 %

11.30 %

10.60 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio

11.00 %

11.33 %

10.90 %

10.90 %

10.66 %

11.00 %

10.66 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.82 %

12.20 %

11.75 %

11.78 %

11.54 %

11.82 %

11.54 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.34 %

14.87 %

14.37 %

14.44 %

14.17 %

14.34 %

14.17 % Tier 1 capital $ 704,776

685,440

666,068

647,795

633,134

704,776

633,134 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 854,876

835,263

814,796

794,143

777,857

854,876

777,857 Total risk-weighted assets $ 5,961,281

5,617,005

5,670,571

5,499,046

5,487,886

5,961,281

5,487,886 Book value per common share $ 42.19

40.46

38.87

37.47

36.20

42.19

36.20 Tangible book value per common share $ 36.78

37.41

35.82

34.42

33.14

36.78

33.14 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.38

0.38

0.37

0.37

0.36

1.50

1.42





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 2,842

172

38

63

3,787

3,115

3,838 Recoveries $ 206

726

147

175

150

1,254

977 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,636

(554)

(109)

(112)

3,637

1,861

2,861 Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.23 %

(0.05 %)

(0.01 %)

(0.01 %)

0.31 %

0.04 %

0.60 % Allowance for credit losses $ 58,191

59,129

58,375

56,666

54,454

58,191

54,454 Allowance to loans

1.21 %

1.28 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.18 % Nonperforming loans $ 7,870

9,844

9,743

5,361

5,743

7,870

5,743 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.16 %

0.21 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.16 %

0.12 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.12 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.12 %

0.09 %





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,393

1,509

1,727

2,257

2,726

1,393

2,726 Land development & construction $ 201

0

0

0

0

201

0 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 517

0

0

41

42

517

42 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 2,732

5,532

5,532

0

0

2,732

0 Multi-family & residential rental $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Total commercial $ 4,843

7,041

7,259

2,298

2,768

4,843

2,768 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 2,971

2,767

2,484

3,063

2,975

2,971

2,975 Other consumer $ 56

36

0

0

0

56

0 Total retail $ 3,027

2,803

2,484

3,063

2,975

3,027

2,975 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,870

9,844

9,743

5,361

5,743

7,870

5,743





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 9,844

9,743

5,361

5,743

9,877

5,743

3,615 Additions $ 1,299

426

5,792

423

224

7,940

8,502 Return to performing status $ 0

(27)

0

0

(102)

(27)

(102) Principal payments $ (466)

(222)

(1,385)

(744)

(515)

(2,817)

(2,331) Sale proceeds $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

(200) Loan charge-offs $ (2,807)

(76)

(25)

(61)

(3,741)

(2,969)

(3,741) Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Ending balance $ 7,870

9,844

9,743

5,361

5,743

7,870

5,743





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,374,522

1,337,729

1,375,368

1,314,383

1,287,308

1,374,522

1,287,308 Land development & construction $ 117,373

70,806

67,520

68,790

66,936

117,373

66,936 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 778,869

729,451

725,106

705,645

748,837

778,869

748,837 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,110,674

1,091,210

1,134,012

1,183,728

1,128,404

1,110,674

1,128,404 Multi-family & residential rental $ 537,224

521,111

519,152

479,045

475,819

537,224

475,819 Total commercial $ 3,918,662

3,750,307

3,821,158

3,751,591

3,707,304

3,918,662

3,707,304 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 790,857

780,917

799,426

817,212

827,597

790,857

827,597 Other consumer $ 112,369

83,936

77,435

67,746

65,880

112,369

65,880 Total retail $ 903,226

864,853

876,861

884,958

893,477

903,226

893,477 Total loans $ 4,821,888

4,615,160

4,698,019

4,636,549

4,600,781

4,821,888

4,600,781





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,821,888

4,615,160

4,698,019

4,636,549

4,600,781

4,821,888

4,600,781 Securities $ 1,102,230

855,138

826,415

787,583

730,352

1,102,230

730,352 Other interest-earning assets $ 458,548

457,373

246,254

351,846

373,357

458,548

373,357 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 6,382,666

5,927,671

5,770,688

5,775,978

5,704,490

6,382,666

5,704,490 Total assets $ 6,835,219

6,308,487

6,180,988

6,141,200

6,052,161

6,835,219

6,052,161 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,339,666

1,182,775

1,180,801

1,173,499

1,264,523

1,339,666

1,264,523 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,944,786

3,629,038

3,529,671

3,508,286

3,433,843

3,944,786

3,433,843 Total deposits $ 5,284,452

4,811,813

4,710,472

4,681,785

4,698,366

5,284,452

4,698,366 Total borrowed funds $ 730,778

739,688

740,685

749,711

649,528

730,778

649,528 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,675,564

4,368,726

4,270,356

4,257,997

4,083,371

4,675,564

4,083,371 Shareholders' equity $ 724,884

657,630

631,519

608,346

584,526

724,884

584,526





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,627,544

4,668,173

4,695,367

4,629,098

4,565,837

4,655,077

4,432,671 Securities $ 880,619

841,853

803,264

763,095

720,632

822,584

657,901 Other interest-earning assets $ 426,758

433,055

235,965

304,325

373,375

350,589

277,247 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,934,921

5,943,081

5,734,596

5,696,518

5,659,844

5,828,250

5,367,819 Total assets $ 6,296,341

6,294,841

6,061,819

6,018,158

5,967,036

6,168,640

5,667,655 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,227,100

1,215,918

1,152,631

1,144,781

1,188,561

1,185,730

1,174,082 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,599,012

3,610,600

3,463,067

3,443,770

3,335,477

3,529,448

3,058,151 Total deposits $ 4,826,112

4,826,518

4,615,698

4,588,551

4,524,038

4,715,178

4,232,233 Total borrowed funds $ 720,499

749,679

749,811

738,628

770,838

739,632

796,016 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,319,511

4,360,279

4,212,878

4,182,398

4,106,315

4,269,080

3,854,167 Shareholders' equity $ 671,029

640,495

616,229

594,145

582,829

630,452

554,544

