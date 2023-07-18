Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Significant year-over-year increase in net interest income, solid loan growth, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $20.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first six months of 2023 totaled $41.3 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, compared with net income of $23.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2022.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our robust operating results were driven by an approximately 39 percent increase in net interest income stemming from a higher net interest margin and solid loan growth. The sustained loan portfolio expansion and pristine asset quality metrics reflect our commitment to meeting the credit needs of our clients while utilizing sound underwriting practices and parameters. We believe our strong capital base positions us to withstand any challenges arising from changing economic conditions."

Second quarter highlights include:

Significant increase in net interest income depicting net interest margin expansion and loan growth

Notable increases in several key fee income categories

Annualized commercial loan growth of approximately 6 percent and continued residential mortgage loan portfolio expansion

Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline

Ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs

Strong capital position

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $55.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, up $13.1 million, or 31.2 percent, from $42.1 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the second quarter of 2023 was $47.6 million, up $13.2 million, or 38.5 percent, from $34.4 million during the respective 2022 period, mainly due to increased yields on earning assets and loan growth. Noninterest income totaled $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2022. Excluding a bank owned life insurance claim recorded in the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 6.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the prior-year second quarter primarily due to higher levels of interest rate swap income, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees.

The net interest margin was 4.05 percent in the second quarter of 2023, up from 2.88 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.61 percent during the current-year second quarter, an increase from 3.32 percent during the respective 2022 period. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.19 percent during the second quarter of 2023, up from 3.97 percent during the second quarter of 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 475 basis points during the period of May 2022 through May 2023. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 65 percent of the commercial loan portfolio consisted of variable-rate loans.

The cost of funds was 1.56 percent in the second quarter of 2023, up from 0.44 percent in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, consisting of a decrease in lower-cost non-time deposits and increases in higher-cost time deposits and borrowings as a percentage of interest-bearing liabilities. During the second quarter, a notable level of deposit funds migrated from lower-paying checking and savings accounts to higher-paying money market accounts and time deposits.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $2.0 million and $0.5 million during the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent Mercantile's expectations for future credit losses. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2022 primarily reflected allocations necessitated by net commercial and residential mortgage loan growth, increased specific reserves for certain problem commercial loan relationships, and a higher reserve for residential mortgage loans.

Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2023 was $7.6 million, compared to $7.7 million during the respective 2022 period. Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 included a $0.5 million bank owned life insurance claim. Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 6.0 percent, during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the prior-year second quarter. The higher level of noninterest income primarily stemmed from increased interest rate swap income, credit and debit card income, and payroll servicing fees, which more than offset decreased service charges on accounts and mortgage banking income. The decline in service charges on accounts reflected increased earnings credit rates in response to the increasing interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense totaled $27.8 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $26.9 million during the prior-year second quarter. The increase in noninterest expense mainly resulted from larger compensation costs, including salary increases and a higher bonus and commercial lender incentive accrual, which outweighed a reduction in residential mortgage lender commissions. The higher level of salary expense primarily stemmed from annual merit pay increases and market adjustments, as well as lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. The reduced residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives mainly resulted from decreased loan production. The increase in overhead costs during the second quarter of 2023 also resulted from the recording of an increased credit reserve for unfunded loan commitments and higher levels of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums, reflecting a higher industry-wide assessment rate, and interest rate swap credit reserves and associated collateral interest costs.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "The noteworthy increases in net interest income during the second quarter and first six months of 2023 compared to the respective 2022 periods mainly reflected vastly improved net interest margins and robust loan growth. We are pleased with the increases in several key fee income categories and remain focused on meeting growth objectives in a disciplined manner. Noninterest expense control continues to be a fundamental operating initiative, and we are continually examining our cost structure to identify further opportunities to enhance efficiency while still providing outstanding service to our customers."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $5.14 billion, up $265 million from December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $135 million, or an annualized 6.9 percent, during the first six months of 2023, mainly reflecting growth in residential mortgage loans and commercial loans of $78.2 million and $56.8 million, respectively. Commercial loans and residential mortgage loans were up $48.2 million and $38.2 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2023. Commercial loans increased despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $108 million and $174 million during the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively. The payoffs and paydowns mainly stemmed from customers refinancing debt on the secondary market and using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make unscheduled principal and line of credit payments. Interest-earning deposits increased $104 million during the first six months of 2023, in large part reflecting a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of June 30, 2023, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are anticipated to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $327 million and $58.6 million, respectively.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, "Although impeded by full and partial payoffs, commercial loan growth was solid during the second quarter of 2023. In addition to the payoffs stemming from customers refinancing debt on the secondary market and using excess cash flows to reduce debt, $12.8 million in payoffs related to borrowers that were experiencing financial duress and placed on our internal watch list occurred during the second quarter. Commercial and industrial loan growth accounted for approximately 80 percent of the increase in commercial loans during the second quarter, providing our lenders and treasury management personnel with additional opportunities to enhance commercial banking-related fee income and grow local deposits. Our healthy commercial loan pipeline and credit availability for commercial construction and development loans provide opportunities for future portfolio growth. As part of our efforts to meet commercial loan growth goals, we will continue to employ sound underwriting practices. Despite ongoing headwinds, including the higher interest rate environment and limited housing inventory levels, the residential mortgage loan portfolio expanded during the second quarter of 2023, as it did all throughout 2022 and the first three months of 2023."

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 59 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2023, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with Mercantile's expectations.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023, were $3.76 billion, up $159 million, or 4.4 percent, from March 31, 2023, and $44.0 million, or 1.2 percent, from December 31, 2022. Local deposits increased $47.5 million and decreased $67.3 million during the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively, while brokered deposits grew $111 million during the first six months of 2023, all of which occurred during the second quarter. The net reduction in local deposits during the first six months of 2023 primarily reflected a customary level of customers' tax and bonus payments and partnership distributions, as well as transfers to the sweep account product, during the first quarter. The growth in local deposits during the second quarter of 2023 mainly depicted the anticipated buildup in existing customers' deposit balances that typically begins after the previously mentioned seasonal payments are made and generally continues during the remainder of each year. Wholesale funds, consisting of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis advances, were $598 million, or approximately 13 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2023, compared with $308 million, or approximately 7 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2022. Wholesale funds totaling $311 million were obtained during the first six months of 2023 to increase on-balance sheet liquidity and offset loan growth, seasonal deposit withdrawals, and wholesale fund maturities.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $2.8 million, $8.4 million, $7.7 million, and $1.8 million, at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.2 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the second quarter and first six months of 2023 primarily reflected the near full payoff of one large commercial loan relationship, which had been placed on nonaccrual during the fourth quarter of 2022; a charge-off of less than $0.1 million was recorded as part of the relationship's resolution. A former branch facility, which was transferred into other real estate owned in the first quarter of 2023 and is under contract to be sold in the third quarter of 2023, accounted for approximately 22 percent of total nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2023.

The level of past due loans remains nominal, and the dollar volume of loan relationships on the internal watch list declined during the first six months of 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs were $0.5 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $0.2 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality measures remained strong during the second quarter, reflecting our ongoing commitment to underwriting loans in a sound and vigilant manner and our borrowers' sustained abilities to effectively manage issues stemming from the current operating environment, including higher interest rates and associated increase in debt service requirements. Through our robust loan review program and emphasis on early recognition and reporting of deteriorating credit relationships, we believe we are well positioned to identify credit issues and limit their impact on our overall financial condition."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $479 million as of June 30, 2023, up $37.3 million from year-end 2022. Mercantile Bank maintains a "well-capitalized" position, with its total risk-based capital ratio at 13.7 percent as of June 30, 2023, unchanged from December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, Mercantile Bank had approximately $177 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

All of Mercantile's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of June 30, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $77.9 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $61.5 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, our excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $115 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,018,048 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2023.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "As demonstrated by our Board of Directors' declaration of an increased third quarter 2023 regular cash dividend, our sustained financial strength has allowed us to reward shareholders with competitive dividend yields while supporting loan portfolio expansion. We believe our strong overall financial condition, including solid capital levels, pristine asset quality measures, robust operating performance, and substantial loan origination opportunities, should allow us to successfully navigate through the myriad of challenges that could arise from changing economic conditions. While concerns about banks' liquidity positions and the stability of banks' deposit portfolios have eased, we continue to closely monitor our deposit base for any atypical activities, and to date believe that it remains stable. We increased our on-balance sheet liquidity during the second quarter of 2023 and believe our liquidity position remains sufficient to meet expected funding requirements. Our strong financial performance during the first six months of 2023 and anticipated loan growth give us confidence that robust operating results can be delivered during the remainder of the year and beyond as we continue our efforts to be a consistent and profitable performer."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2023 conference call on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, and have also been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.1 billion and operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

JUNE 30,



2023

2022

2022 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 69,133,000 $ 61,894,000 $ 89,167,000 Other interest-earning assets

138,663,000

34,878,000

389,938,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

207,796,000

96,772,000

479,105,000













Securities available for sale

608,972,000

602,936,000

603,638,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

21,513,000

17,721,000

17,721,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

11,942,000

3,565,000

12,964,000













Loans

4,051,843,000

3,916,619,000

3,723,800,000 Allowance for credit losses

(44,721,000)

(42,246,000)

(35,974,000) Loans, net

4,007,122,000

3,874,373,000

3,687,826,000













Premises and equipment, net

52,291,000

51,476,000

51,402,000 Bank owned life insurance

81,500,000

80,727,000

75,664,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

291,000

583,000

900,000 Other assets

96,687,000

94,993,000

79,862,000













Total assets $ 5,137,587,000 $ 4,872,619,000 $ 5,058,555,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,371,633,000 $ 1,604,750,000 $ 1,740,432,000 Interest-bearing

2,385,156,000

2,108,061,000

2,133,461,000 Total deposits

3,756,789,000

3,712,811,000

3,873,893,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

219,457,000

194,340,000

203,339,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

467,910,000

308,263,000

362,263,000 Subordinated debentures

49,301,000

48,958,000

48,585,000 Subordinated notes

88,800,000

88,628,000

88,457,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

76,628,000

78,211,000

53,035,000 Total liabilities

4,658,885,000

4,431,211,000

4,629,572,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

292,906,000

290,436,000

288,199,000 Retained earnings

247,313,000

216,313,000

188,452,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(61,517,000)

(65,341,000)

(47,668,000) Total shareholders' equity

478,702,000

441,408,000

428,983,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,137,587,000 $ 4,872,619,000 $ 5,058,555,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 INTEREST INCOME

























Loans, including fees $ 62,006,000



$ 36,003,000

$ 119,159,000

$ 69,254,000

Investment securities

3,111,000





2,529,000



6,118,000



4,794,000

Other interest-earning assets

801,000





1,018,000



1,125,000



1,384,000

Total interest income

65,918,000





39,550,000



126,402,000



75,432,000





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

12,379,000





1,873,000



20,286,000



3,698,000

Short-term borrowings

914,000





49,000



1,373,000



99,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,051,000





1,911,000



4,845,000



3,774,000

Other borrowed money

2,023,000





1,391,000



3,963,000



2,650,000

Total interest expense

18,367,000





5,224,000



30,467,000



10,221,000





























Net interest income

47,551,000





34,326,000



95,935,000



65,211,000





























Provision for credit losses

2,000,000





500,000



2,600,000



600,000





























Net interest income after

























provision for credit losses

45,551,000





33,826,000



93,335,000



64,611,000





























NONINTEREST INCOME

























Service charges on accounts

1,064,000





1,495,000



2,041,000



2,910,000

Credit and debit card income

2,426,000





2,134,000



4,485,000



4,015,000

Mortgage banking income

1,835,000





1,947,000



3,050,000



5,228,000

Interest rate swap income

748,000





430,000



1,785,000



1,781,000

Payroll services

572,000





464,000



1,317,000



1,102,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

402,000





785,000



802,000



1,072,000

Other income

598,000





486,000



1,117,000



910,000

Total noninterest income

7,645,000





7,741,000



14,597,000



17,018,000





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























Salaries and benefits

16,461,000





15,676,000



33,143,000



31,186,000

Occupancy

2,098,000





2,064,000



4,387,000



4,168,000

Furniture and equipment

878,000





935,000



1,700,000



1,869,000

Data processing costs

2,881,000





3,091,000



6,043,000



6,064,000

Charitable foundation contributions

2,000





506,000



12,000



506,000

Other expense

5,509,000





4,670,000



11,144,000



8,891,000

Total noninterest expense

27,829,000





26,942,000



56,429,000



52,684,000





























Income before federal income

























tax expense

25,367,000





14,625,000



51,503,000



28,945,000





























Federal income tax expense

5,010,000





2,888,000



10,171,000



5,716,000





























Net Income $ 20,357,000



$ 11,737,000

$ 41,332,000

$ 23,229,000





























Basic earnings per share

$1.27





$0.74



$2.58



$1.47

Diluted earnings per share

$1.27





$0.74



$2.58



$1.47





























Average basic shares outstanding

16,003,372





15,848,681



15,999,775



15,844,763

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,003,372





15,848,681



15,999,775



15,844,790



MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022











2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

2023

2022 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 47,551

48,384

50,657

42,376

34,326

95,935

65,211 Provision for credit losses $ 2,000

600

3,050

2,900

500

2,600

600 Noninterest income $ 7,645

6,951

7,805

7,253

7,741

14,597

17,018 Noninterest expense $ 27,829

28,599

28,541

26,756

26,942

56,429

52,684 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 25,367

26,136

26,871

19,973

14,625

51,503

28,945 Net income $ 20,357

20,974

21,803

16,030

11,737

41,332

23,229 Basic earnings per share $ 1.27

1.31

1.37

1.01

0.74

2.58

1.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.27

1.31

1.37

1.01

0.74

2.58

1.47 Average basic shares outstanding

16,003,372

15,996,138

15,887,983

15,861,551

15,848,681

15,999,775

15,844,763 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,003,372

15,996,138

15,887,983

15,861,551

15,848,681

15,999,775

15,844,790





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.64 %

1.75 %

1.75 %

1.27 %

0.93 %

1.69 %

0.91 % Return on average equity

17.23 %

18.76 %

20.26 %

14.79 %

10.98 %

17.97 %

10.66 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 4.05 %

4.28 %

4.30 %

3.56 %

2.88 %

4.16 %

2.73 % Efficiency ratio

50.42 %

51.69 %

48.82 %

53.91 %

64.05 %

51.05 %

64.07 % Full-time equivalent employees

665

633

630

635

651

665

651





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

6.19 %

5.90 %

5.49 %

4.56 %

3.97 %

6.05 %

3.92 % Yield on securities

2.00 %

1.95 %

1.91 %

1.79 %

1.68 %

1.98 %

1.60 % Yield on other interest-earning assets

4.88 %

4.18 %

3.60 %

2.15 %

0.76 %

4.65 %

0.42 % Yield on total earning assets

5.61 %

5.35 %

4.95 %

4.04 %

3.32 %

5.48 %

3.16 % Yield on total assets

5.30 %

5.06 %

4.68 %

3.80 %

3.13 %

5.18 %

2.97 % Cost of deposits

1.36 %

0.87 %

0.42 %

0.24 %

0.19 %

1.12 %

0.19 % Cost of borrowed funds

2.90 %

2.51 %

2.13 %

1.99 %

1.90 %

2.73 %

1.86 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.37 %

1.72 %

1.10 %

0.81 %

0.72 %

2.06 %

0.69 % Cost of funds (total earning assets)

1.56 %

1.07 %

0.65 %

0.48 %

0.44 %

1.32 %

0.43 % Cost of funds (total assets)

1.48 %

1.01 %

0.61 %

0.45 %

0.41 %

1.25 %

0.40 %





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 117,563

71,991

90,794

163,902

190,896

189,554

359,083 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 100,941

56,728

79,604

140,898

157,423

157,669

258,832 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 16,622

15,263

11,190

23,004

33,473

31,885

100,251 Total saleable mortgage loans $ 50,734

24,904

29,948

59,740

52,328

75,638

128,075 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,570

950

1,401

1,779

1,751

2,520

4,955





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.43 %

8.61 %

8.12 %

7.37 %

7.56 %

8.43 %

7.56 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.73 %

10.66 %

10.09 %

9.63 %

9.31 %

10.73 %

9.31 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.25 %

10.25 %

10.08 %

9.80 %

9.84 %

10.25 %

9.84 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.24 %

11.27 %

11.12 %

10.84 %

10.91 %

11.24 %

10.91 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.03 %

14.11 %

14.00 %

13.69 %

13.78 %

14.03 %

13.78 % Tier 1 capital $ 537,802

520,918

503,855

485,499

473,065

537,802

473,065 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 671,323

652,509

634,729

613,161

597,495

671,323

597,495 Total risk-weighted assets $ 4,784,428

4,623,631

4,533,091

4,479,176

4,337,040

4,784,428

4,337,040 Book value per common share $ 29.89

29.21

27.60

26.24

27.05

29.89

27.05 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.78

26.09

24.47

23.07

23.87

26.78

23.87 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.33

0.33

0.32

0.32

0.31

0.66

0.62





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 461

106

72

0

15

567

220 Recoveries $ 305

137

149

246

336

442

630 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 156

(31)

(77)

(246)

(321)

125

(410) Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %

(0.01 %)

(0.01 %)

(0.03 %)

(0.04 %)

0.01 %

(0.02 %) Allowance for credit losses $ 44,721

42,877

42,246

39,120

35,974

44,721

35,974 Allowance to loans

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.08 %

1.01 %

0.97 %

1.10 %

0.97 % Nonperforming loans $ 2,099

7,782

7,728

1,416

1,787

2,099

1,787 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 661

661

0

0

0

661

0 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.05 %

0.20 %

0.20 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %

0.17 %

0.16 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.04 %





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 2

8

29

30

30

2

30 Construction $ 0

0

124

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 1,793

1,952

1,304

1,138

1,508

1,793

1,508 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 716

829

248

0

0

716

0 Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 249

5,654

6,023

248

248

249

248 Consumer assets $ 0

0

0

0

1

0

1 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,760

8,443

7,728

1,416

1,787

2,760

1,787





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 8,443

7,728

1,416

1,787

1,612

7,728

2,468 Additions $ 273

1,323

6,368

0

309

1,596

402 Return to performing status $ 0

(31)

0

(160)

0

(31)

(213) Principal payments $ (5,526)

(515)

(56)

(211)

(134)

(6,041)

(775) Sale proceeds $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Loan charge-offs $ (430)

(62)

0

0

0

(492)

(95) Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Ending balance $ 2,760

8,443

7,728

1,416

1,787

2,760

1,787





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,212,196

1,173,440

1,185,084

1,213,630

1,187,650

1,212,196

1,187,650 Land development & construction $ 72,682

66,233

61,873

60,970

57,808

72,682

57,808 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 659,201

630,186

639,192

643,577

598,593

659,201

598,593 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 957,221

975,735

979,214

963,144

974,009

957,221

974,009 Multi-family & residential rental $ 287,285

294,825

266,468

263,741

253,700

287,285

253,700 Total commercial $ 3,188,585

3,140,419

3,131,831

3,145,062

3,071,760

3,188,585

3,071,760 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages & home equity $ 833,198

795,009

755,035

705,442

623,599

833,198

623,599 Other consumer $ 30,060

30,100

29,753

30,454

28,441

30,060

28,441 Total retail $ 863,258

825,109

784,788

735,896

652,040

863,258

652,040 Total loans $ 4,051,843

3,965,528

3,916,619

3,880,958

3,723,800

4,051,843

3,723,800





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,051,843

3,965,528

3,916,619

3,880,958

3,723,800

4,051,843

3,723,800 Securities $ 630,485

637,694

620,657

600,720

621,359

630,485

621,359 Other interest-earning assets $ 138,663

10,787

34,878

220,909

389,938

138,663

389,938 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,820,991

4,614,009

4,572,154

4,702,587

4,735,097

4,820,991

4,735,097 Total assets $ 5,137,587

4,895,874

4,872,619

5,016,934

5,058,555

5,137,587

5,058,555 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,371,633

1,376,782

1,604,750

1,716,904

1,740,432

1,371,633

1,740,432 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,385,156

2,221,236

2,108,061

2,129,181

2,133,461

2,385,156

2,133,461 Total deposits $ 3,756,789

3,598,018

3,712,811

3,846,085

3,873,893

3,756,789

3,873,893 Total borrowed funds $ 826,558

761,509

641,295

675,332

703,809

826,558

703,809 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,211,714

2,982,745

2,749,356

2,804,513

2,837,270

3,211,714

2,837,270 Shareholders' equity $ 478,702

467,372

441,408

416,261

428,983

478,702

428,983





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,017,690

3,928,329

3,887,967

3,814,338

3,633,587

3,973,256

3,559,461 Securities $ 634,607

627,628

606,390

618,043

615,733

631,137

614,532 Other interest-earning assets $ 64,958

31,081

179,507

294,969

530,571

48,113

656,682 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,717,255

4,587,038

4,673,864

4,727,350

4,779,891

4,652,506

4,830,675 Total assets $ 4,988,413

4,855,877

4,949,868

5,025,998

5,077,458

4,922,511

5,122,758 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,361,901

1,491,477

1,722,632

1,723,609

1,706,349

1,426,331

1,666,125 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,278,877

2,184,406

2,077,547

2,144,047

2,201,797

2,231,902

2,282,667 Total deposits $ 3,640,778

3,675,883

3,800,179

3,867,656

3,908,146

3,658,233

3,948,792 Total borrowed funds $ 827,105

676,724

667,864

689,091

705,774

752,330

706,621 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,105,982

2,861,130

2,745,411

2,833,138

2,907,571

2,984,232

2,989,288 Shareholders' equity $ 473,983

453,524

426,897

430,093

428,873

483,810

439,310

