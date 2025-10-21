Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results

Growth in net interest income and certain noninterest income categories and continued strength in asset quality metrics and capital measures highlight the quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $23.8 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $19.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net income during the first nine months of 2025 totaled $65.9 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $60.0 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2024.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of robust financial performance, especially when taking into consideration the lengthy and ongoing period of uncertain macro-economic conditions," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our strong operating results reflected net interest income expansion, a stable and healthy net interest margin, solid growth in certain core noninterest income categories, a notable decline in federal income tax expense, strong local deposit growth, and continuing strength in asset quality metrics and capital measures. The growth in local deposits provided for a reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio, the lowering of which remains an important strategic goal."

Third quarter highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.50 percent and return on average equity of 14.72 percent

Tangible book value per common share of $37.41 as of September 30, 2025, up $4.27, or approximately 13 percent, since year-end 2024

Net interest income expansion of nearly 8 percent

Noteworthy increases in treasury management and payroll services fees of approximately 11 percent and 16 percent, respectively

Significant decrease in effective tax rate from approximately 20 percent in the third quarter of 2024 to approximately 13 percent in the third quarter of 2025 due to the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and net benefits from investments in tax credit structures

Solid commercial loan pipeline

Ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs

Notable reduction in loan-to-deposit ratio from 102 percent as of September 30, 2024, to 96 percent as of September 30, 2025, largely reflecting robust local deposit growth

Strong tangible and regulatory capital positions

Announced planned partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation

Operating Results

Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $62.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, up $4.4 million, or 7.6 percent, from $58.0 million during the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the current-year third quarter was $52.0 million, up $3.7 million, or 7.7 percent, from $48.3 million during the respective 2024 period as growth in earning assets more than offset a slightly lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $10.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2024. The increase primarily reflected higher levels of treasury management and payroll services fees and earnings on bank owned life insurance.

The net interest margin was 3.50 percent in the third quarter of 2025, down marginally from 3.52 percent in the prior-year third quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.75 percent during the current-year third quarter, a decrease from 6.08 percent during the respective 2024 period. The lower yield mainly stemmed from a reduced yield on loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset an improved yield on securities resulting from the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and portfolio expansion activities. The yield on loans was 6.38 percent during the third quarter of 2025, down from 6.69 percent during the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September of 2024 and 25 basis points in each of November and December of 2024, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 73 percent of average total commercial loans. A further 25 basis point reduction in the targeted federal funds, which was approved by the FOMC in September of 2025, also contributed to the reduced loan yield. Signifying the success of a strategic initiative to lower the loan-to-deposit ratio and increase on-balance sheet liquidity, higher-yielding loans represented a decreased percentage of earning assets and lower-yielding securities accounted for an increased percentage of earning assets in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2025, the cost of funds was 2.25 percent, down from 2.56 percent in the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment that began in September of 2024 in conjunction with the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $0.2 million and $1.1 million during the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter mainly reflected a $3.1 million increase in the specific allocation for a commercial construction loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2025 and a $0.9 million net increase in qualitative factor allocations resulting from changes in the composition of the loan portfolio; the impacts of these factors were partially offset by faster residential mortgage and consumer loan prepayment speeds and the associated shortened average lives of the portfolios and a net decline in the loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2024 primarily reflected an increase in qualitative factor allocations and allocations necessitated by net loan growth, which were partially offset by decreases in the calculated allowance stemming from the payoffs of two larger problem commercial lending relationships. The recording of net loan recoveries and sustained strength in loan quality metrics during both periods positively impacted necessary provision levels.

Noninterest income totaled $10.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, up $0.7 million, or 7.5 percent, from $9.7 million during the respective 2024 period, mainly due to growth in treasury management fees and payroll services fees of approximately 11 percent and 16 percent, respectively, which more than offset a reduction in mortgage banking income. The lower level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from a change in the quarter-end fair value of commitments to originate salable residential mortgage loans. Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2025 also included bank owned life insurance claims totaling $0.3 million.

Noninterest expense totaled $34.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, up from $32.3 million during the prior-year third quarter. The increase mainly resulted from higher salary and benefit costs, primarily reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs, which more than offset a lower bonus accrual and reduced health insurance claims. Acquisition costs related to Mercantile's previously announced partnership with Eastern Michigan Bank Corporation, along with increased data processing costs, contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation, and allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, largely resulting from an increase in commercial loan commitments, also contributed to the rise in noninterest expense.

Federal income tax expense was $3.7 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.9 million during the respective 2024 period. The acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and the net benefits from investments in tax credit structures during the third quarter of 2025 provided for aggregate tax benefits of $1.0 million and $0.7 million, respectively, during the period. The recording of the tax benefits positively impacted Mercantile's effective tax rate, which equaled 13.4 percent during the current-year third quarter, down from 20.1 percent during the third quarter of 2024.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our net interest margin has remained strong and relatively steady over the past five quarters, with ongoing growth in earning assets providing for net interest income expansion. We are pleased with the higher levels of treasury management and payroll services fees, mainly reflecting customers' increased use of products and services and effective marketing efforts, and noteworthy decrease in federal income tax expense, primarily resulting from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and net benefits from investments in tax credit structures. Growing our balance sheet in a cost-effective manner while continuing to deliver outstanding service and offer market-leading products and services to our customers remain important objectives."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $6.31 billion, up $256 million from December 31, 2024. Total loans increased $14.4 million during the first nine months of 2025, primarily reflecting net growth in commercial loans of $43.0 million. Commercial loans grew an annualized 1.6 percent during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated $255 million during the period, including $101 million during the third quarter. The payoffs and paydowns stemmed from sales of assets and customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit reductions. Commercial loan originations, consisting of loans to new clients and expansions of existing credit relationships, remained solid across all segments during the third quarter of 2025.

Residential mortgage loans declined $46.7 million, and other consumer loans were up $18.1 million during the first nine months of 2025. During the first nine months of 2025, securities available for sale grew $125 million, and interest-earning deposits increased $82.4 million.

As of September 30, 2025, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $216 million and $37.0 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans and residential construction loans totaled $241 million and $34.0 million, respectively.

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2025, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits equaled $4.81 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2024. Local deposits were up $84.2 million, or 1.9 percent, during the first nine months of 2025, while brokered deposits increased $29.2 million during the respective period. The increase in local deposits reflected net growth in various existing deposit relationships and successful client acquisition efforts, which more than offset the typical level of seasonal deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions. The loan-to-deposit ratio declined from 98 percent as of year-end 2024 to 96 percent as of September 30, 2025, largely reflecting the increase in local deposits and expansion of the securities portfolio. The loan-to-deposit ratio equaled 102 percent as of September 30, 2024. Wholesale funds were $525 million and $537 million at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, with both amounts representing approximately 10 percent of total funds at the end of each period. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 25 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.

Mr. Reitsma noted, "While being overshadowed by the elevated levels of line paydowns and full payoffs, commercial loan originations remained strong during the third quarter of 2025. Based on our current pipeline and ongoing discussions with existing and prospective borrowers, we believe plentiful opportunities to originate commercial loans will exist in future periods. We are pleased with the growth in local deposits and associated decline in our loan-to-deposit ratio during the third quarter of 2025 and will continue our efforts to fund loan originations and investment purchases through local deposit generation."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.8 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $5.7 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, and $9.9 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first nine months of 2025 mainly reflected the weakening of the previously mentioned nonperforming commercial construction loan, which accounted for approximately 56 percent of total nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2025, and necessitated specific reserve allocations totaling $5.5 million during the second quarter and third quarter of 2025. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the first nine months of 2025, loan charge-offs were $0.3 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs totaled $1.1 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "As reflected by continuing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, the quality of our asset base remained robust during the third quarter of 2025. We remain committed to underwriting loans across all portfolio segments in a disciplined manner, including adherence to internal policy guidelines, and detecting any weakening credit relationships and developing systemic or sector-specific credit issues as soon as possible to minimize the impact of such on our overall financial health. Our borrowers have continued to perform well during the prolonged period of uncertain macro-economic conditions."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $658 million as of September 30, 2025, up $73.1 million from December 31, 2024. Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and year-end 2024, with total risk-based capital ratios of 14.3 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively. As of September 30, 2025, Mercantile Bank had approximately $236 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of September 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $36.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $28.5 million. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $49.8 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $208 million on an adjusted basis as of September 30, 2025.

Mercantile reported 16,253,544 total shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our ongoing financial strength enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program and once again provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. We believe we are well positioned to effectively address any issues arising from the continuing uncertain macro-economic and operating conditions based on our sustained strength in capital levels, operating results, and asset quality metrics. Our deep focus on meeting clients' needs has played a significant role in our ability to retain existing relationships and secure new relationships, and we are confident that these inherent traits will provide us with abundant opportunities to book commercial loans and grow local deposits in future periods. We are excited about our planned partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, which we believe will strengthen our Bank's standing as the largest bank founded, headquartered, and operated in the State of Michigan and assist us in meeting certain strategic goals, including enhancing our on-balance sheet liquidity and lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2025 conference call on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan-based banks with assets of approximately $6.3 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include the inability to complete the acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation or our ability to operate the combined company successfully following the acquisition; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Mercantile Bank Corporation











Third Quarter 2025 Results











MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



















SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

SEPTEMBER 30,



2025

2024

2024 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 58,593,000 $ 56,991,000 $ 87,766,000 Interest-earning deposits

418,426,000

336,019,000

240,780,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

477,019,000

393,010,000

328,546,000













Securities available for sale

855,138,000

730,352,000

703,375,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

21,513,000

21,513,000

21,513,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

17,433,000

15,824,000

29,260,000













Loans

4,615,160,000

4,600,781,000

4,553,018,000 Allowance for credit losses

(59,129,000)

(54,454,000)

(56,590,000) Loans, net

4,556,031,000

4,546,327,000

4,496,428,000













Premises and equipment, net

56,155,000

53,427,000

54,230,000 Bank owned life insurance

94,848,000

93,839,000

86,486,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Other assets

180,877,000

148,396,000

147,816,000













Total assets $ 6,308,487,000 $ 6,052,161,000 $ 5,917,127,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,182,775,000 $ 1,264,523,000 $ 1,182,219,000 Interest-bearing

3,629,038,000

3,433,843,000

3,273,679,000 Total deposits

4,811,813,000

4,698,366,000

4,455,898,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

251,499,000

121,521,000

220,936,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

346,221,000

387,083,000

417,083,000 Subordinated debentures

50,844,000

50,330,000

50,158,000 Subordinated notes

89,571,000

89,314,000

89,228,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

100,909,000

121,021,000

100,513,000 Total liabilities

5,650,857,000

5,467,635,000

5,333,816,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

303,463,000

299,705,000

298,704,000 Retained earnings

382,679,000

334,646,000

320,722,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(28,512,000)

(49,825,000)

(36,115,000) Total shareholders' equity

657,630,000

584,526,000

583,311,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,308,487,000 $ 6,052,161,000 $ 5,917,127,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation





























Third Quarter 2025 Results





























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

































































THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans, including fees $ 75,040,000



$ 75,316,000



$ 220,994,000



$ 219,405,000

Investment securities

6,300,000





4,196,000





17,572,000





11,242,000

Interest-earning deposits

4,303,000





3,900,000





9,374,000





8,369,000

Total interest income

85,643,000





83,412,000





247,940,000





239,016,000

































INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits

26,817,000





27,588,000





77,735,000





74,522,000

Short-term borrowings

1,974,000





2,219,000





5,656,000





5,631,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,895,000





3,218,000





8,689,000





9,868,000

Other borrowed money

1,955,000





2,095,000





5,831,000





6,270,000

Total interest expense

33,641,000





35,120,000





97,911,000





96,291,000

































Net interest income

52,002,000





48,292,000





150,029,000





142,725,000

































Provision for credit losses

200,000





1,100,000





3,900,000





5,900,000

































Net interest income after





























provision for credit losses

51,802,000





47,192,000





146,129,000





136,825,000

































NONINTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on accounts

2,064,000





1,753,000





5,871,000





4,976,000

Mortgage banking income

3,066,000





3,325,000





9,686,000





8,690,000

Credit and debit card income

2,371,000





2,257,000





6,922,000





6,644,000

Interest rate swap income

377,000





389,000





1,687,000





2,494,000

Payroll services

825,000





713,000





2,648,000





2,295,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

858,000





449,000





1,961,000





2,058,000

Other income

827,000





781,000





1,777,000





3,060,000

Total noninterest income

10,388,000





9,667,000





30,552,000





30,217,000

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and benefits

21,094,000





20,292,000





61,362,000





56,442,000

Occupancy

2,122,000





2,146,000





6,395,000





6,655,000

Furniture and equipment

846,000





938,000





2,458,000





2,790,000

Data processing costs

3,945,000





3,437,000





11,315,000





10,142,000

Charitable foundation contributions

300,000





0





306,000





707,000

Acquisition costs

606,000





0





628,000





0

Other expense

5,837,000





5,490,000





16,769,000





15,247,000

Total noninterest expense

34,750,000





32,303,000





99,233,000





91,983,000

































Income before federal income





























tax expense

27,440,000





24,556,000





77,448,000





75,059,000

































Federal income tax expense

3,682,000





4,938,000





11,535,000





15,092,000

































Net Income $ 23,758,000



$ 19,618,000



$ 65,913,000



$ 59,967,000

































Basic earnings per share

$1.46





$1.22





$4.06





$3.72

Diluted earnings per share

$1.46





$1.22





$4.06





$3.72

































Average basic shares outstanding

16,249,267





16,138,320





16,229,243





16,126,706

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,249,267





16,138,320





16,229,243





16,126,706



Mercantile Bank Corporation



























Third Quarter 2025 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024











3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2025

2024 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 52,002

49,479

48,548

48,361

48,292

150,029

142,725 Provision for credit losses $ 200

1,600

2,100

1,500

1,100

3,900

5,900 Noninterest income $ 10,388

11,462

8,702

10,172

9,667

30,552

30,217 Noninterest expense $ 34,750

33,379

31,104

33,806

32,303

99,233

91,983 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 27,440

25,962

24,046

23,227

24,556

77,448

75,059 Net income $ 23,758

22,618

19,537

19,626

19,618

65,913

59,967 Basic earnings per share $ 1.46

1.39

1.21

1.22

1.22

4.06

3.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46

1.39

1.21

1.22

1.22

4.06

3.72 Average basic shares outstanding

16,249,267

16,239,919

16,197,978

16,142,578

16,138,320

16,229,243

16,126,706 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,249,267

16,239,919

16,197,978

16,142,578

16,138,320

16,229,243

16,126,706





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.50 %

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.30 %

1.35 %

1.44 %

1.43 % Return on average equity

14.72 %

14.72 %

13.34 %

13.36 %

13.73 %

14.28 %

14.66 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.50 %

3.49 %

3.47 %

3.41 %

3.52 %

3.49 %

3.62 % Efficiency ratio

55.70 %

54.77 %

54.33 %

57.76 %

55.73 %

54.95 %

53.19 % Full-time equivalent employees

683

692

662

668

653

683

653





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

6.38 %

6.32 %

6.31 %

6.41 %

6.69 %

6.33 %

6.66 % Yield on securities

3.04 %

2.97 %

2.79 %

2.62 %

2.43 %

2.97 %

2.31 % Yield on interest-earning deposits

4.33 %

4.36 %

4.40 %

4.66 %

5.37 %

4.36 %

5.34 % Yield on total earning assets

5.75 %

5.77 %

5.74 %

5.81 %

6.08 %

5.76 %

6.06 % Yield on total assets

5.41 %

5.44 %

5.42 %

5.49 %

5.73 %

5.43 %

5.72 % Cost of deposits

2.20 %

2.24 %

2.23 %

2.36 %

2.52 %

2.22 %

2.40 % Cost of borrowed funds

3.61 %

3.61 %

3.62 %

3.73 %

3.75 %

3.62 %

3.60 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.08 %

3.30 %

3.53 %

3.08 %

3.40 % Cost of funds (total earning assets)

2.25 %

2.28 %

2.27 %

2.40 %

2.56 %

2.27 %

2.44 % Cost of funds (total assets)

2.12 %

2.15 %

2.14 %

2.27 %

2.41 %

2.14 %

2.30 %





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 136,840

141,921

100,396

121,010

160,944

379,157

363,602 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 107,993

111,247

81,494

82,212

122,747

300,734

284,354 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 28,847

30,674

18,902

38,798

38,197

78,423

79,248 Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell $ 111,334

112,323

80,453

100,628

128,678

304,110

279,448 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 3,482

3,219

2,455

3,768

3,376

9,156

7,927





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.72 %

9.49 %

9.17 %

8.91 %

9.10 %

9.72 %

9.10 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.90 %

10.93 %

10.75 %

10.60 %

10.68 %

10.90 %

10.68 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio

11.33 %

10.90 %

10.90 %

10.66 %

10.53 %

11.33 %

10.53 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.20 %

11.75 %

11.78 %

11.54 %

11.42 %

12.20 %

11.42 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.87 %

14.37 %

14.44 %

14.17 %

14.13 %

14.87 %

14.13 % Tier 1 capital $ 685,440

666,068

647,795

633,134

618,038

685,440

618,038 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 835,263

814,796

794,143

777,857

764,653

835,263

764,653 Total risk-weighted assets $ 5,617,005

5,670,571

5,499,046

5,487,886

5,411,628

5,617,005

5,411,628 Book value per common share $ 40.46

38.87

37.47

36.20

36.14

40.46

36.14 Tangible book value per common share $ 37.41

35.82

34.42

33.14

33.07

37.41

33.07 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.38

0.37

0.37

0.36

0.36

1.12

1.06





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 172

38

63

3,787

10

273

51 Recoveries $ 726

147

175

150

92

1,048

827 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (554)

(109)

(112)

3,637

(82)

(775)

(776) Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.05 %)

(0.01 %)

(0.01 %)

0.31 %

(0.01 %)

(0.02 %)

(0.02 %) Allowance for credit losses $ 59,129

58,375

56,666

54,454

56,590

59,129

56,590 Allowance to loans

1.28 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.18 %

1.24 %

1.28 %

1.24 % Nonperforming loans $ 9,844

9,743

5,361

5,743

9,877

9,844

9,877 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.21 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.22 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.17 %

0.16 %

0.17 %





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 69

73

95

97

100

69

100 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 2,735

2,411

2,968

2,878

3,008

2,735

3,008 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 5,532

5,532

0

0

0

5,532

0 Owner occupied $ 0

0

41

42

0

0

0 Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 1,508

1,727

2,257

2,726

6,769

1,508

6,769 Consumer assets $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,844

9,743

5,361

5,743

9,877

9,844

9,877





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 9,743

5,361

5,743

9,877

9,129

5,743

3,615 Additions $ 426

5,792

423

224

906

6,641

8,278 Return to performing status $ (27)

0

0

(102)

0

(27)

0 Principal payments $ (222)

(1,385)

(744)

(515)

(158)

(2,351)

(1,816) Sale proceeds $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

(200) Loan charge-offs $ (76)

(25)

(61)

(3,741)

0

(162)

0 Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Ending balance $ 9,844

9,743

5,361

5,743

9,877

9,844

9,877





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,337,729

1,375,368

1,314,383

1,287,308

1,312,774

1,337,729

1,312,774 Land development & construction $ 70,806

67,520

68,790

66,936

66,374

70,806

66,374 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 729,451

725,106

705,645

748,837

746,714

729,451

746,714 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,091,210

1,134,012

1,183,728

1,128,404

1,095,988

1,091,210

1,095,988 Multi-family & residential rental $ 521,111

519,152

479,045

475,819

426,438

521,111

426,438 Total commercial $ 3,750,307

3,821,158

3,751,591

3,707,304

3,648,288

3,750,307

3,648,288 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages & home equity $ 780,917

799,426

817,212

827,597

844,093

780,917

844,093 Other consumer $ 83,936

77,435

67,746

65,880

60,637

83,936

60,637 Total retail $ 864,853

876,861

884,958

893,477

904,730

864,853

904,730 Total loans $ 4,615,160

4,698,019

4,636,549

4,600,781

4,553,018

4,615,160

4,553,018





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,615,160

4,698,019

4,636,549

4,600,781

4,553,018

4,615,160

4,553,018 Securities $ 876,651

847,928

809,096

751,865

724,888

876,651

724,888 Interest-earning deposits $ 418,426

197,172

315,140

336,019

240,780

418,426

240,780 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,910,237

5,743,119

5,760,785

5,688,665

5,518,686

5,910,237

5,518,686 Total assets $ 6,308,487

6,180,988

6,141,200

6,052,161

5,917,127

6,308,487

5,917,127 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,182,775

1,180,801

1,173,499

1,264,523

1,182,219

1,182,775

1,182,219 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,629,038

3,529,671

3,508,286

3,433,843

3,273,679

3,629,038

3,273,679 Total deposits $ 4,811,813

4,710,472

4,681,785

4,698,366

4,455,898

4,811,813

4,455,898 Total borrowed funds $ 739,688

740,685

749,711

649,528

778,669

739,688

778,669 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,368,726

4,270,356

4,257,997

4,083,371

4,052,348

4,368,726

4,052,348 Shareholders' equity $ 657,630

631,519

608,346

584,526

583,311

657,630

583,311





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,668,173

4,695,367

4,629,098

4,565,837

4,467,365

4,664,356

4,387,958 Securities $ 863,367

824,777

784,608

742,145

699,872

824,539

658,352 Interest-earning deposits $ 389,033

193,637

266,871

330,490

284,187

283,628

205,972 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,920,573

5,713,781

5,680,577

5,638,472

5,451,424

5,772,523

5,252,282 Total assets $ 6,294,841

6,061,819

6,018,158

5,967,036

5,781,111

6,125,953

5,567,133 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,215,918

1,152,631

1,144,781

1,188,561

1,191,642

1,171,789

1,169,220 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,610,600

3,463,067

3,443,770

3,335,477

3,145,799

3,506,005

2,965,035 Total deposits $ 4,826,518

4,615,698

4,588,551

4,524,038

4,337,441

4,677,794

4,134,255 Total borrowed funds $ 749,679

749,811

738,628

770,838

796,077

746,080

804,470 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,360,279

4,212,878

4,182,398

4,106,315

3,941,876

4,252,085

3,769,505 Shareholders' equity $ 640,495

616,229

594,145

582,829

566,852

617,126

545,046

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation