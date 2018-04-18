Mercaptor Discoveries cracks the code: develops injury-activated drugs that treat brain trauma

Mercaptor's discovery is on par with previous disruptive technologies that have taken medicine to the next level. This breakthrough is as historically significant as some of medicine's biggest game-changers, including vaccines (1796), antibiotics (1928), antibodies (1959), and kinase inhibitors (1980s).

Overshadowed by the ability to sequence DNA and manufacture antibodies, the use of medicinal chemistry has taken a backseat to biologics that typically address the effects of neurological diseases rather than their causes. Due to molecular biological advances that took off in the 1980s, biochemical approaches fell out of favor in research. While this emphasis has led to a few notable wins, it has come up short in neurology. It has taken an unprecedented chemistry-focused approach to put some momentum back into neurological drug development. Mercaptor proudly joins this movement.

Mercaptor's biochemically-based scientific breakthrough has profound implications not only for brain injury and disease, but for multiple areas of medicine. Mercaptor's research has opened up new approaches into neuroscience and beyond.

Captons represent captons a new class of neuroprotectant drugs that can cross the blood brain barrier (BBB). The path to getting captons into humans is short. Decades of research to understand the mechanisms of brain injury have shown what could be effective if the treatment acted locally in response to injury and degeneration.

Mercaptor's development plan will advance captons to the clinic while demonstrating efficacy and an understanding of dosing in patients with different types of brain injury/disease. Efficacy that translates into the clinic is something rarely, if ever, seen.

The New York Times editorial board recently observed:

"We shouldn't be surprised by any biotech's failure. We should expect it. Biotechs by their nature offer the promise of disruptive breakthroughs and discoveries, but they're mostly all-in propositions, based on one molecule or one test. Fail in a Phase III clinical trial — and a majority do — and you're finished. It's a moonshot business; companies are going to blow up."

This will not be the case with Mercaptor. The features of "captons" are fundamental, apply across many different conditions, and have shown efficacy in preclinical trials. The cost of this clinical success will be substantially lower than the typically bloated budgets of overstaffed biopharmaceutical companies, that, despite massive expenditures over the past several decades, have yet to bring an effective brain injury treatment drug to market. With a streamlined business model based on discovery driven research, Mercaptor Discoveries has developed a brain protective breakthrough.

Mercaptor Discoveries is a privately held company that was founded in October 2016 by a team of scientists who discovered an injury-activated molecule with potential to mitigate brain damage when used prophylactically and treat many neurodegenerative diseases. They took a leap of faith and became a self-seeded enterprise with a clear goal: adapting their discovery to treat seizures, TBI, Alzheimer's disease, ALS, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and other debilitating conditions. Headquartered in Novato, California, Mercaptor prioritizes science, promotes productivity and transparency, and values the purity of research.

