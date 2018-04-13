Mercaptor Discoveries Partners with One Hit Away Foundation to Combat the Concussion Crisis

The strategic partnership will combine resources including Mercaptor's unprecedented biochemical approach to halting the progression of brain trauma and One Hit Away's therapeutic healing regimens, to aide in the recovery and rehabilitation of patients who have suffered from brain injury and neurodegenerative conditions.

"The One Hit Away Foundation is privileged to form a strategic partnership with Mercaptor Discoveries. We applaud Mercaptor's initiative and disruptive innovation in discovering the molecule, which may allow victims of brain injuries an incredible advantage in brain healing," said Darren Cde Baca, Cofounder of One Hit Away. "This 'invisible injury' in today's sports culture is a tragic epidemic. With Mercaptor's attention to detail and One Hit Away's mission for brain healing sport's related concussions, we see potential for superior advancements for those individuals and their families who are affected."

Sara Isbell, Cofounder, CEO and President of Mercaptor Discoveries, will speak at One Hit Away's 4th Annual Golf, Dinner & Auction Charity Event on April 19, 2018. Hosted at the Green Hills Golf and Country Club in Millbrae, CA, the evening features a dinner and auction and raises funds to aid in the ongoing efforts of One Hit Away to provide resources to victims of brain trauma. The event's proceeds go directly to educating, supporting and providing resources for those affected by the adverse effects of sub-concussions and concussions.

"I am excited to raise awareness about the concussion crisis and share our research about molecules that we discovered, called captons, that have the potential to treat brain injury in unprecedented ways," Isbell said. "This partnership is an important step forward in realizing our mission of radically improving the prognosis for people who suffer from brain trauma and neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and seizures."

About Mercaptor Discoveries

Mercaptor Discoveries is a privately held company that was founded in October 2016 by a team of scientists who discovered an injury-activated molecule with potential to mitigate brain damage when used prophylactically and treat many neurodegenerative diseases. They took a leap of faith and became a self-seeded enterprise with a clear goal: adapting their discovery to treat seizures, TBI, Alzheimer's disease, ALS, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and other debilitating conditions. Headquartered in Novato, California, Mercaptor prioritizes science, promotes productivity and transparency, and values the purity of research.

