Mercari and JoJo Fletcher Help Americans Declutter for National Garage Sale Day

Mercari, the online marketplace that connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used, launched Mercari Local nationwide in July 2021. Mercari Local reimagines the traditional garage sale by providing a better way for people to buy and sell locally with their neighbors. Mercari Local provides casual sellers and avid collectors with an even easier way to exchange must-have items, everyday goods and unique treasures with their neighbors - all from the comfort of their own homes. No shipping is required, which makes it ideal for bulkier listings that are expensive and hard to ship, such as kitchenware, fitness equipment and baby gear - almost anything that can fit in the trunk of a car.

"I've been traveling so much recently and when I went back to my home in Dallas, I realized how cluttered it was. I am thrilled to partner with Mercari to celebrate National Garage Sale Day by cleaning out my space and empowering people across the country to do the same," said JoJo Fletcher. "With the launch of Mercari Local, I am able to exchange items with my neighbors without the hassle of a meetup. It's so easy you don't even have to be there and beyond that, I'm able to give my unused items a new home."

To enter, savvy shoppers and sellers across the U.S. including all 50 states and the District of Columbia, simply need to upload a picture of their cluttered space to MercariLocalSweeps.com. The sweepstakes runs from August 12 through August 27. One grand prize winner will receive a personal video consultation with home design aficionado JoJo Fletcher herself, along with a $3,000 check and $500 credit added to their Mercari account, where they can spend it on everyday finds or unique treasures.

For more information about the sweepstakes, visit: http://MercariLocalSweeps.com

