Mercari Makes Handbag Authentication Easy

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Already chosen "easiest to use" by online marketplace sellers1, Mercari just made selling even easier for designer handbags $300 and up. Mercari AuthenticateTM uses a third party to provide professional authentication to sellers in just 48 hours for only $15, without having to ship the handbag for inspection.

Mercari Authenticate taps the knowledge of independent, professional authenticators who use in-app photos and other data to assess the bag. Importantly, these authenticators are completely independent -- with no incentive to deliver a certain verdict. Unlike most authentication services, Mercari Authenticate requires no shipping, saving trips to the post office. Listings that have been authenticated appear in the app with the Mercari Authenticate "diamond" icon to give buyers an extra measure of confidence.

"The surging popularity of resale in the U.S. is bringing a wave of luxury goods to platforms like Mercari, and buyers' need for trust understandably increases with an item's price," said John Lagerling, Mercari U.S. CEO. "Until now, though, authentication has been slow and expensive. Mercari Authenticate makes the process much easier, opening it up to novice or occasional sellers."

Mercari Authenticate is priced at a flat $15 fee per item. For a limited time, sellers can get their designer handbags assessed with Mercari Authenticate at no charge. Standard Mercari selling fees apply. Full details can be found here .

Using Mercari Authenticate is easy and quick:

Take a few photos of the handbag following our simple instructions. Independent third-party authenticators will inspect the photos of the front/back, serial number, tag, zipper pull and logo. Within 48 hours, you'll receive notice regarding your item's authenticity. We'll give the item an Authenticate diamond logo and a boost in search so you get more eyes on your listing.

"Mercari Authenticate today is for handbags, and we expect our low fee and quick turnaround will attract more sellers of pre-owned designer handbags," said Lagerling. "Longer term, Mercari has a vision for authentication across more categories, which our sellers are helping us define."

Designer goods are nothing new for Mercari: people have been selling high-end branded merchandise with the app for years, including designer clothing, shoes, handbags, electronics and more.

As with all listings, authenticated handbag listings are covered by Mercari's Money Back Guarantee . And like all listings, Mercari's Trust & Safety team keeps tabs on Authenticate listings as long as they're posted.

About Mercari

Mercari is The Selling App. We make it super easy to sell (or buy) almost anything. We all have things we don't use, never used or simply outgrew. But that stuff still has value. Mercari gives you the power to simply sell it, ship it, and earn some cash for it. Fashion to toys. Sporting goods to electronics. All the brands you know and love.

Our mission is simple: to make selling easier than buying. And with more than 45 million downloads in the U.S. and 150,000 new listings every day, we're just getting started.

1 eCommerce Bytes, 2019 Sellers' Choice Awards

SOURCE Mercari, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mercari.com/

