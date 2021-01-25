Mercari To Release First-Ever National Super Bowl Ad Spot

The ad, created by Rain the Growth Agency, builds on Mercari's recently launched "Goodbye, Hello" campaign focusing on the power behind saying "goodbye" to meaningful items and "hello" to new-found treasures. Each spot in the campaign is set to a fresh rendition of the hit song "Hello, Goodbye" from The Beatles, amplifying the powerful connection between buyers and sellers. Produced amidst the pandemic, actors selected for the campaign were already living together, making their connection and reactions all the more authentic.

"This past year more than ever, decluttering and discovering new finds has delighted Americans, which perfectly aligns with Mercari's mission of breathing new life into unused items around the home," said Brand Marketing Director for Mercari, Walter Hangad. "Current Mercari users will recognize the warmth and connection portrayed in the ad, and we hope new audiences will grasp the emotion that people have when saying 'goodbye' to something they love so another can say 'hello' to their new favorite thing."

In the Super Bowl spot we see how one person's unused popcorn maker finds a new life in another home while they enjoy a football game. The ad, along with the larger "Goodbye, Hello" campaign, embraces the idea that gently used items can be turned into highly valued things if they are passed forward to someone who needs them. This idea is one of Mercari's founding principles. Mercari's parent company originally launched in Japan, and the U.S. company stays true to its roots, nodding to the Japanese cultural value of not throwing things away. Kintsugi, for example, is an artform where broken pottery pieces are carefully put back together with gold, rather than being thrown away. Inspired by its cultural heritage, Mercari included Kintsugi "Easter Eggs" throughout the "Goodbye, Hello" campaign, to surprise and captivate viewers.

The new campaign furthers Mercari's brand vision showcasing the beauty of the circular economy. As the category continues to scale at a rapid pace, buyers and sellers alike will experience the life stages in which they say "goodbye" to one item and "hello" to another. Mercari's Super Bowl ad is expected to run during the third quarter of Super Bowl LV.

