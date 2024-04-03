Mercari U.S. And MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Join Forces With New Sponsorship

U.S. resale marketplace and America's Formula 1 team launch partnership with a shared vision to foster community among racing fans

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari , the online marketplace that connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell new, unique, and preloved items, announced a new regional sponsorship of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Mercari's partnership with America's Formula 1 team kicks off this week at the Japanese Grand Prix on April 7.

Mercari and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team announce new regional partnership

Mercari's online marketplace provides a community for casual sellers, deal seekers, and avid collectors to easily buy and sell items that are often hard to find anywhere else. From fan-favorite apparel and accessories to rare collectibles and trading cards, Mercari has something for every motorsport enthusiast to share in their fandom.

Mercari's sponsorship of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will continue throughout the racing season with the Mercari logo featured on car in Japan and at Haas' three home races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

"Mercari is a leading destination for passionate fans and collectors looking to find everything from team merchandise to vintage memorabilia," said John Lagerling, CEO of Mercari U.S. "Our community brings people together over their shared interests, and through this partnership, we look forward to uniting racing enthusiasts in celebration of this iconic sport that has seen such growth of fandom in the U.S. in recent years."

"We're delighted to expand our partnership roster with the addition of Mercari, a U.S. company focused on pushing the limits and raising the bar for the way e-commerce should be," shared Mark Morrell, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's Director of Marketing. "Mercari is an ambitious organization that isn't afraid to challenge industry predecessors, which is something we can relate to. We are looking forward to collaborating on a range of unique and engaging activations across the U.S. and Japan."

About Mercari

Mercari is your marketplace. Our platform connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used. Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges easier, from at-home authentication to improvements in online payments and shipping. Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 400,000 new listings every day, empowering the next generation to transform the way they shop. Mercari can be downloaded on app stores or accessed online through www.mercari.com .

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula 1 team since 1986. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is based in the United States on the same Kannapolis, North Carolina, campus as his championship-winning NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing. Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Info – www.haasf1team.com .

