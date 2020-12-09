Mercato Hires Emily Keeton as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato, the eCommerce platform for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores, announced today that it has hired Emily Keeton to be its Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Keeton will oversee all financial and administrative functions at Mercato.

Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of Mercato , said: "Emily is a terrific addition to our leadership team and we are excited to leverage her expertise and deep skillset as our company continues on its path of accelerated growth."

Emily Keeton, CFO of Mercato

Keeton was most recently at WeWork, acting as Managing Director of WeWork's Creator Fund and, prior to that, as Global Head of M&A for the provider of flexible work space. Before joining WeWork, Keeton was co-head of M&A at IAC, the New York-based internet company. She started her career in investment banking at DLJ and Credit Suisse.

Mercato was started in Brooklyn, NY, in 2015, and the company currently operates in 45 states nationwide. Mercato's digital platform seamlessly connects consumers to more than 1,000 independently owned grocery stores and specialty markets. Built upon a mission of supporting such stores, Mercato has been actively onboarding and serving grocers during the COVID-19 crisis, adding over 400 specialty food stores, independent grocers, and market halls since the beginning of 2020. The company's platform equips independent grocers with a clean and seamless way to manage online inventory, orders, and deliveries.

Keeton currently serves on the Board of Directors for ezCater, the largest online marketplace for business catering and she's also on the Advisory Board of the Liu Idea Lab for Entrepreneurship at Rice University. She secured her MBA from Harvard Business School and her Bachelor's degree from Columbia University.

About Mercato

Mercato offers eCommerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from over 1,000 independent grocery stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his parent's grocery store in Brooklyn, NY, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit Mercato.com . Follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

