Mercato Partners Co-Founder Greg Warnock Honored as Utah Business Outstanding Directors Awards Recipient

Presented in partnership with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Utah Chapter, the annual Outstanding Directors Awards celebrates Utah's most engaged and effective board members—individuals who exemplify excellence in corporate governance while guiding companies to develop long-term strategies, enhance their performance and mitigate risk. These leaders set the standard for ethics, fiduciary responsibility and strategic planning, whether it's in public, private or nonprofit organizations.

"It is an honor to receive this award and be listed among so many reputable leaders who have made a positive impact on business growth throughout Utah and beyond," said Warnock. "I immensely enjoy working with growth-stage companies as they navigate challenges, embrace opportunities, implement strategies and reach milestones resulting in significant growth. This award embraces that spirit."

As co-founder and managing director of Mercato Partners, Warnock is involved on the boards of Sphero, SteelHouse and Stance. Warnock is a technologist, innovator and entrepreneur with a proven history of building and growing companies.

Prior to Mercato Partners, Warnock was co-founder and managing director of vSpring Capital, an early stage venture capital fund. Before vSpring, he was principal in more than 20 mergers and acquisitions transactions and launched several businesses spanning technology, consumer, biotech and marketing. Warnock was also the founder of Junto Partners, an entrepreneurship education initiative designed to train and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs, and is a past chairman of the board for the Community Foundation of Utah. He has been named Utah Business Mentor of the Year and was honored with the Supporter of Entrepreneurship Award by Ernst & Young.

Warnock received a Bachelor of Science in computer science and an MBA and doctorate in entrepreneurship and venture finance from University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business.

About Mercato Partners

Founded in 2007, Mercato Partners provides both capital and guidance for companies in their growth stage. Mercato makes equity investments in high-growth technology, branded consumer and digital media companies. The experienced Mercato team of investors, analysts and in-house performance operators combines forces with an extended network of advisors and service providers to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit www.mercatopartners.com.

