Mercatus Finance Announces Launch of Cash Flow Lending Business with Backing from Arena Investors

News provided by

Mercatus Finance

13 Oct, 2023, 08:59 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercatus Finance ("Mercatus"), a cash flow lending specialty finance company, announced its official launch. Strategically backed with equity from Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), Mercatus fills an important void for smaller companies seeking cash flow based loans from $20 million to $75 million. Mercatus also has the flexibility, primarily in conjunction with first lien loans, to consider smaller second lien and subordinated debt and equity investments.

Mercatus provides highly customized credit solutions to lower middle and middle market businesses without the constraints typical of conventional institutional lenders or alternative credit providers. Mercatus targets lending to companies across industries requiring liquidity to support business transitions, organic growth, acquisitions, restructurings, and changes in ownership or control. Mercatus' experienced team will work quickly and creatively with owners and management to craft flexible solutions tailored to the specific opportunity, properly assessing situations that are misperceived by traditional lenders.

Robert Kiesel leads Mercatus as Chief Executive Officer. He comes to Mercatus with deep domain expertise in private credit and a proven track record with over 25 years of creating unique working capital structures to help borrowers finance their liquidity needs, mergers, or dividends to owners. Prior to Mercatus, Kiesel was previously Chief Investment Officer at Pillar Life Insurance and global head of credit at alternative credit advisor GB Capital. He was a partner at Fifth Street Capital and has held various positions at Intermediate Capital Group and ORIX USA.

"Mercatus is thrilled to begin this journey, with support from Arena, as a customer focused lender," explained Kiesel. "Our unique approach to stressed and unstressed situations alike positions us at an exciting and growing place in today's lending market."

About Mercatus Finance

Mercatus Finance provides customized credit solutions to underserved lower middle and middle market businesses across a variety of industries. We work with stakeholders to provide liquidity for working capital, growth, M&A, and restructurings.  The company focuses on originating, underwriting, and managing commercial cash flow loans from $20 million to $75 million in commitment size.  See www.mercatusfinance.com for more information.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors, LP is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation. With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of October 1, 2023, and a team of over 100 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Mercatus:
Rob Kiesel
[email protected]

Arena:
Parag Shah
[email protected]  

Arena Media:
Lindsay Jablonski
[email protected] 

SOURCE Mercatus Finance

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.