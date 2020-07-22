Mercaux Places the Power of Omnichannel and Digital Content into the Hands of Shoppers with Release of New B2C Web App

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercaux – the company that provides the "backbone" for in-store digital transformation in retail – today announced the release of a new solution that puts the power of Mercaux into the hands of shoppers. Normally operated by Sales Associates using a tablet, or self-served by customers using touch screen kiosks installed in-store, this is the first time that Mercaux will be offered to shoppers to operate on their own mobile devices.

Shoppers accessing the B2C Web App will benefit from digital capabilities found in Mercaux's Sales Assist & Omnichannel solutions, such as:

Scanning a barcode for product availability check in-store, online and in other stores Access to rich descriptions, similar products, cross-selling suggestions and styling recommendations to complete a 'look' Browsing endless aisle of products available in-store and online Being inspired by powerful selling content such as product benefits, social media content, special offers and inspiring videos Bookmarking favourite items for purchase at the end of their visit

The solution will result in higher conversion and fewer lost sales (due to quick access to all information and alternative products), bigger basket sizes and more engaged shoppers, leading to higher lifetime value (LTV).

Speaking of the release, Olga Kotsur, co-Founder and CEO, commented, "Anxieties felt by shoppers returning to stores will be felt for weeks and months to come, making for a very different shopping experience. Coupled with this are new health & safety measures and varying staffing levels as retailers recover from lockdown measures, so providing a personalised shopping experience to every customer becomes impossible for some retailers. For these reasons, we felt it important that customers can still enjoy in-store shopping by taking advantage of the huge benefits that come from accessing instant availability, product details and rich content themselves."

Kotsur concluded, "From a retailer's perspective, this new solution frees up the time of their staff, inspires customers to purchase bigger baskets (UPT) and reveals in-store customer preferences and behaviours using Mercaux's advanced B2C Web App Analytics to help inform visual merchandising and HQ teams improve the shopping experience."

More information on Mercaux's B2C Web App can be found here: https://mercaux.com/solutions_b2c_web_app.html

The release of the B2C Web App is part of a suite of New Service Model Solutions that have been curated to support retailers serve customers with differing levels of comfort in returning to stores. The full list of solutions can be found here: https://mercaux.com/new_service_models.html

About Mercaux

Mercaux is the 'backbone' for your digital transformation journey. We help retailers deliver superior omnichannel customer experiences by bringing the best of digital and physical retail together.

We equip Sales Associates and stores with the digital tools they need to serve and sell smarter, across the entire customer journey. The solutions are operated by Sales Associates using a tablet-based app or self-served by customers using touch screen kiosks or their own phones via a web-based App. The solutions are managed by a HQ Platform.



When clients like Nike, French Connection and Benetton adopt digital tools in their stores, they see an increase in conversion, loyalty and units per transaction (UPT). On average they experience a sales uplift of 8% and 5x ROI.

Mercaux was listed in Retail Week's Discovery 50 list 2020, which shines a light on the world's top tech companies whose innovative solutions are supporting the retail sector both during the pandemic and in the future.

