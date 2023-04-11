Merced County Awards Accela With 10-Year Contract to Lead Digital Transformation Efforts, Consolidate Disparate Systems and Improve Customer Service

Merced County will tap Accela's modern government enterprise software platform and services to comply with new state legislation requiring online permitting

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, the trusted provider at the heart of government operations, today announced that Merced County, California, selected Accela to power their digital transformation toward a simplified, one-stop permitting process. The county signed a 10-year contract that includes $4.5 million in Accela software solutions and $1.7 million in professional services. Accela and its partners OpenCities and Velosimo will help Merced County streamline its back-office processes and workflows, modernize resident experiences, and create more transparency and accessibility.

"Merced County was seeking a technology partner they could entrust to help them dissolve boundaries to efficiency, integrate services on a single platform, and provide a go-to foundation for future growth and flexibility, which is what they found with Accela," said Accela Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Michalis. "This partnership is a testament to the value Accela's enterprise software brings to agencies looking to transform what it means to do business with government and better meet the needs of their communities."

Merced County recently reorganized several functions, including economic development, building and safety, planning and environmental health, into its Community & Economic Development Department. Recently enacted legislation to require online permitting, AB 2234 and SB 379 , also created a pressing need for the county to upgrade its permitting solutions. As such, the county needed a unified platform to further simplify this work, provide real-time information, and reduce permit issuance time.

"Delivering the highest level of customer service is a cornerstone priority for Merced County," said Merced County Director of Community and Economic Development Mark Hendrickson. "By investing in Accela, we will be better positioned to help our customers work through the permitting process by providing swift, real-time information most important to them."

Under the contract, the county will leverage the Accela Civic Platform, and Civic Applications for Business Licensing, Planning, Building, Fire Prevention, and Environmental Health. With the Civic Platform, Merced County will have one platform for all current department functions and a strong foundation on which to grow.

Merced County is also utilizing the Accela Civic Platform as the core foundation to tap into several integrations available through Accela's broad partner network. OpenCities will provide county residents with a single digital "front door" to all permitting, licensing, service request functions, and other resident services. To reduce plan approval turnaround time for its customers, the county will also leverage Velosimo's Connect Platform, the only local government-focused iPaaS, and its no-code connectors for Accela to Bluebeam Studio and Laserfiche Documents to streamline and speed the County's plan review and document management tasks.

Accela is proud to power 72 percent of all California counties comprised of over 10,000 residents. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

Accela is the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations. The company works with governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million residents worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

