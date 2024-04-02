Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Los Cabos arrives to the Mexican luxury destination for its new edition

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Los Cabos presented by Marriott Bonvoy Banorte arrives from April 2 to 6 with Saudi Arabia as guest country. Four Mexican and six Saudi Arabian firms chosen by The Saudi Fashion Commission will be presented. Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, it's the official venue.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Cabos, recognized worldwide for its achievements in culinary, tourism, ecological and luxury experiences, consolidates its position as the next fashion city with the arrival of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Los Cabos. In a context of inclusivity and international diversity, Saudi Arabia will be the guest country, showcasing the styles and new perspectives that are defining Saudi fashion.

The Luxury Edition will take place from April 02 to 06 in Los Cabos, featuring the firms: Abel Lopez, Alfredo Martinez, Kris Goyri and Sandra Weil. From Saudi Arabia and The Saudi Fashion Commission will present 6 of its 100 designers: Dazluq and Khawla Al Aiban, in individual format and a group exhibition of Kaf by Kaf, NH Designer, Nora Al Shaikh and Waad Aloqali. Solaz, a Luxury Resort Collection, it's de emblematic venue for this edition.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Los Cabos not only seeks to boost the creative industries, but also to promote the tourist areas of the cities it visits. Supported by the Fideicomiso de Turismo de Los Cabos, the destination will be promoted from a luxury and fashion perspective with the purpose of bringing key local people closer to this experience that unites the national with the international.

The luxury edition of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Los Cabos presented by Marriott Bonvoy Banorte in Los Cabos, strengthens the vision of generating spaces not only for local and national audiences, but also to expand to the international market, on this occasion, Saudi Arabia as a window to the Middle East.

CONTACT:

Mike Caro

Platforms Public Relations Director

[email protected]

+522225185594

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Los Cabos