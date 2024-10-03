Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico returns from October 15 to 18 with over 20 fashion experiences and key support for the Mexican fashion industry.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico is back in the urban setting of Mexico City from October 15 to 18, solidifying its position as the fashion epicenter of the country. This edition will take place in the western part of the city, aiming to turn it into a space for exploration, showcasing the latest collections from national and international designers, offering a fresh and provocative vision of the future of fashion.

For the October edition, MBFWMx will feature over twenty fashion experiences in its iconic single-venue format, reaffirming its commitment to creative and cultural dialogue. It will serve as a platform to spotlight both emerging designers and established brands, fostering a connection between local creativity and global trends.

Banco Sabadell, as a strategic partner for this edition, reinforces its commitment to supporting the passions and expressions of Mexicans, including fashion. This time, the bank partners with prominent talents like Daniela Villa and Porfirio Leather, providing a platform to boost the visibility of local designers and creatives. This collaboration reflects the values of closeness and commitment that the bank shares with Mexico's official fashion platform.

The edition will place a strong focus on menswear, with brands like Boyfriend's Shirt, Cristeros, Diego Zúñiga, Fábrica de Punto, Harris & Frank, MANCANDY, and Porfirio Leather presenting their collections. Additionally, prominent names such as Alexia Ulibarri, Alfredo Martínez, Daniela Villa, Julia y Renata, Kris Goyri, and Sandra Weil will offer a wide range of innovative proposals. The Anáhuac Norte and Anáhuac Puebla universities will represent the new generations with their creative talents.

At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico, it is not only important to showcase the new proposals from creatives but also to listen to and learn from them. For this reason, a series of industry talks will be held through the MBFWMx Lab, a space dedicated to fashion communities that fosters collaboration and the exchange of ideas among industry leaders. This edition will feature special labs in collaboration with Pinterest, VOGUE Mexico, Banco Sabadell, and Marie Claire.

With over sixteen years of history, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico continues to be the leading platform projecting the future of fashion in the country. This edition reaffirms its commitment to innovation, the development of local talent, and the consolidation of Mexico City as a global fashion reference.

