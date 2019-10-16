Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA Names Tobias Waldeck Vice President and Head of Daimler Truck Financial

Waldeck succeeds Steve Goodale, who retired after a successful 34-year career with the company. In his new role, Waldeck leads a team of more than 200 team members dedicated to supporting the company's commercial customers and dealers. Waldeck is also a member of the Daimler Mobility Americas executive leadership team, on which he has served since 2016.

"As a tenured leader with broad experience in the industry, Tobias is a great fit for this role," said Peter Henn, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services President and Chief Executive Officer. "With an established track record of driving growth and performance in markets around the world, I am confident he will provide innovative and customer-focused leadership within our dynamic commercial vehicle segment."

Waldeck has more than 25 years of international experience with the Daimler organization. He most recently served as vice president of sales, marketing and remarketing for Daimler Truck Financial. Other notable roles for Waldeck have included: managing director of Daimler Financial Services Mexico; global director of strategy for Daimler Financial Services AG in Stuttgart, Germany; managing director of Mercedes-Benz Prague, Czech Republic and Bratislava, Slovakia; and managing director of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services in Seoul, South Korea.

"I am honored to lead the Daimler Truck Financial team and excited to continue to strengthen our relationships with our valued dealer partners and customers," said Waldeck. "I look forward to exploring new ways to meet their evolving needs during an incredibly exciting time for trucking and for our Daimler Trucks North America brands."

About Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with a Business Center in Fort Worth, Texas, provides brand-specific financial products and services for Mercedes-Benz and SMART automotive dealers and their retail customers. In the U.S. trucking industry, it conducts business as Daimler Truck Financial and provides flexible financial products and services for Daimler Trucks North America commercial vehicles branded Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built, as well as Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. It is a company of Daimler Mobility AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, which is one of the leading financial services organizations worldwide and was ranked in the top 10 on the list of the World's Best Multinational Workplaces by the Great Place To Work Institute in 2016 and 2018. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC was also named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2015 and 2016, and one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2016 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.com. For more information, please visit www.mbfs.com/corp or www.facebook.com/mymbfs.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC

Related Links

http://www.mbfs.com/corp

