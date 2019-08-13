Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA, Olympia Development of Michigan Announce Plans For New State-Of-The-Art Office Building In Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Olympia Development of Michigan and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC today announced plans to initiate a new greenfield, build-to-suit facility in Farmington Hills, Mich. The new Class A office space will become headquarters for Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA and regional headquarters for Daimler Mobility Americas.

The new complex, pending appropriate permits and zoning approvals from the City of Farmington Hills, will be located on a 35-acre parcel of land on the southwest corner of Drake and 12 Mile roads.

Peter Henn, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services President and CEO said: "This project brings together two longstanding, committed community partners to invest in Farmington Hills, which has proudly been our home for more than a decade. Identifying the ideal, local solution was a priority, reflecting our commitment to the talented team that is the basis of our success. Furthermore, this build-to-suit approach will create a space that allows us to continue to cultivate our great corporate culture, inspire creativity and improve productivity, ultimately enabling us to best serve our customers in this new era of mobility."

"With these goals in mind, we truly appreciate the support and vision of the team at Olympia Development of Michigan, who were able to help us achieve our objectives and ultimately help position us for the future."

"We are very pleased to work with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to deliver a state-of-the art facility on land we have owned for more than 30 years. While this location was once conceived as the headquarters of Little Caesars, we ae excited that another great global brand will now call it home," added Keith Bradford, senior vice president, Olympia Development of Michigan. "We are proud to work on this exciting new project while we continue the current progress in our hometown of Detroit."

Olympia Development has selected the Detroit-based office of leading global design and architecture firm Gensler to design the complex in Farmington Hills. Kirco Manix, a Michigan-based full-service construction company with a long history in the Detroit area, will serve as General Contractor.

The new, three-story, ground-up headquarters will encompass 200,000-square-feet, and include an open environment, technology-forward design to encourage collaboration and will offer amenities such as a fitness center, cafe, coffee bar and more. The site boasts proximity to several retail and dining options, along with access to local highways such as I-696, I-96, M-5 and M-10.

The project will also feature an onsite walking and jogging path and will preserve the woodlands and wetlands currently on the site. It's anticipated that construction will begin in the fall 2019, with completion estimated for summer 2021.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services currently leases space in an office complex less than a mile from the forthcoming development. The company's planned move to a new office space will retain approximately 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in the community.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services is a leading captive, automotive financial services provider and a member of the Daimler Mobility AG group of companies, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. Its core business is to provide financial services and products for Daimler's customers and dealers, while supporting the sales of Daimler vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz cars, SUVs and vans. Its Daimler Truck Financial division finances and insures Daimler Trucks North America commercial vehicles that include: Freightliner Trucks; Western Star Trucks; and Thomas Built Buses; as well as Mitsubishi FUSO trucks.

In addition to this major commercial development, Olympia Development of Michigan is currently leading several other major development projects in Detroit - including but not limited to the restoration of the historic hotel at 110 Sproat which will deliver 90 residential units with 20% affordable housing and a new construction office building that will house Detroit Medical Center's Sports Medicine unit as well as Michigan-based law firm Warner Norcross & Judd; and Columbia Street, a new dining and retail destination that will feature more than 10 restaurants and shops next door to the historic Fox Theatre and across the street from Comerica Park.

About Olympia Development of Michigan

Olympia Development of Michigan is a full-service real estate company responsible for developing and investing in some of Detroit's most recognized and visited venues including the Fox Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park. Current projects in the sports and entertainment district are connecting neighborhoods with new office, residential and retail spaces, delivering more than $2 billion in total economic impact to the city, region and state and more than 20,000 construction and construction-related jobs over the past five years.

About Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with a Business Center in Fort Worth, Texas, provides brand-specific financial products and services for Mercedes-Benz automotive dealers and their retail customers. In the U.S. trucking industry, it conducts business as Daimler Truck Financial and provides flexible financial products and services for Daimler Trucks North America commercial vehicles branded Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built as well as Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. It is a member of the Daimler Mobility AG group of companies. Daimler Mobility AG is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, which is one of the leading financial services organizations worldwide and was ranked in the top 10 on the list of the World's Best Multinational Workplaces by the Great Place To Work Institute in 2016 and 2018. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC was also named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2015 and 2016, and one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2016 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.com. For more information, please visit www.mbfs.com/corp or www.facebook.com/mymbfs.

SOURCE Olympia Development of Michigan