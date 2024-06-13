Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Accelerates Investment in the US Clean Energy & Transportation Economy, Deploying Made-in-America Alpitronic Hardware

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging will be the first charging network in the US to deploy Alpitronic's industry leading Hypercharger 400 at scale with units available to customers beginning Q3 2024.

As part of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging's $1 billion investment, the Alpitronic chargers are manufactured locally, bolstering the domestic clean energy economy and creating jobs across the charging value chain.

investment, the Alpitronic chargers are manufactured locally, bolstering the domestic clean energy economy and creating jobs across the charging value chain. Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging continues its ambition to build one of the fastest, most customer-centric charging networks open to all drivers.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging announced today an agreement with Alpitronic America, Inc. (Alpitronic) ensuring that it will become the first DC fast-charging network in the United States to deploy Alpitronic's HYC 400 (Hypercharger 400) at scale. Working with Alpitronic is one way that Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging is localizing its supply chain as part of its $1 billion investment into a North American charging network. Together, the two companies are bolstering investment in the clean energy and transportation economy to deliver a fast-charging network capable of supporting EV drivers from all brands.

"To unlock this next era of charging, we must bridge the gap in quality and that starts with the customer's experience at the charger. As we continue to scale Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, we are investing in both this critical infrastructure and the workforce behind its success," said Andrew Cornelia, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. "We're proud to partner with Alpitronic who has not only designed a best-in-class product with some of the fastest charging speeds available, but is a company equally committed to investing in America's clean energy workforce."

In November 2023, Alpitronic opened its US corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the capacity to support over 300 jobs. The Hypercharger 400s that Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging will deploy are produced domestically at a facility in Wisconsin. The Hypercharger 400 offers customers a reliable experience with up to 400kW charging and support for a wide output voltage range. The first units will be available at Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging sites beginning in Q3 2024. Both CCS and NACS cables will be available across the network later this year.

"Our partnership with Mercedes is a natural fit, as both our companies are synonymous with quality, reliability, and design. Mercedes sets the standard for luxury and performance, while Alpitronic provides top-tier, elegantly designed EV charging solutions," said Mike Doucleff, CEO of Alpitronic Americas. "Following our successful partnership in Europe, we are excited to expand together into the American market, bringing a similar customer experience to the U.S."

Investing in the workforce of the future

Reliable EV charging is the critical infrastructure required to unlock the future of electric mobility and promote widespread adoption. To usher in the next era of the public charging experience, Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging is investing in the clean energy workforce across the entire charging value chain.

Top-tier talent reimagining the future of charging: The Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging team is comprised of leading minds across the industry to leverage over a century of deep customer experience know-how and infrastructure development.

Leveraging local expertise: Each charging development and construction site employs skilled workers locally with diverse expertise ranging from general contractors to electricians.

A leading O&M workforce for undisrupted uptime: Mercedes-Benz High-Power charging employs a distributed network of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) technicians that keep a network uptime rate of over 99 percent.

charging employs a distributed network of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) technicians that keep a network uptime rate of over 99 percent. Powering clean energy development: To support the Mercedes-Benz Ambition 2039, each charging site utilizes 100% clean energy, drawing on the over 8 million jobs that are supporting the renewable energy industry in the US today.

Mercedes-Benz High Power Charging, in partnership with MN8 Energy, is responsible for the development and operation of the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging network in North America, helping realize the next, essential step forward in Mercedes-Benz's electrification strategy: expansion of the overall North American EV charging map to help propel EV adoption to the next levels. The company is part of the Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG family of companies, the financial and mobility services division of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Media Inquiries: Anna Russell Murray Director of Communications Mercedes-Benz HPC North America [email protected] 914-538-3958 Guilia Castellini Marketing and Communications Specialist Alpitronic Americas [email protected]



About Mercedes-Benz HPC North America:

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging elevates the EV charging experience as the fastest, most driver-centric charging network in North America – open to all from day one.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging leverages over 130-years of engineering excellence to set the bar for quality, safety, and innovation in the charging industry. We extend the Mercedes-Benz brand promise to all EV drivers, going above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. Our convenient, fast, and reliable network fits seamlessly into drivers' everyday lives. Powered by 100% clean energy, our goal is to promote the shift to sustainable, emission-free mobility.

The company is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Investment Company LLC and MN8 Energy, a leading renewable energy company.

About Alpitronic:

Alpitronic, recognized as the market leader in Europe for its high-power electric vehicle charging solutions, brings its expertise in efficient and reliable charging infrastructure to the partnership. With a proven track record in Europe, Alpitronic is now focused on duplicating its success in the US market, utilizing its advanced Hypercharger technology and commitment to excellence. In a significant move to expand its global footprint, Alpitronic has recently inaugurated its Charlotte HQ office and established a new manufacturing facility in the USA, highlighting its ambitious expansion strategy.

