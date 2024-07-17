Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging and Starbucks Team Up to Launch an Elevated EV Charging Experience Across America

Nationwide Footprint: Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging to expand its DC Fast EV charging network at 100 stores across Starbucks' retail portfolio in America.

: The collaboration allows customers to seamlessly incorporate charging into their daily lives and grab a beverage while they charge. Electrifying Key Travel Corridors: The ambition of the first phase of the collaboration will be to add DC Fast chargers at Starbucks locations along the 1,400-mile Interstate 5 corridor.

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging and Starbucks announced today a strategic collaboration to electrify over 100 Starbucks stores across the country. The vision for the first phase of the program will be to co-locate industry-leading 400 kW electric vehicle (EV) chargers at Starbucks stores located along Interstate 5 (I-5) – a critical west coast travel corridor spanning from Canada to Mexico. The two companies share an ambition to identify additional opportunities in key markets, including core urban areas, charging deserts, and other critical travel corridors.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging and Starbucks Team Up to Elevate EV Charging Across America

"The collaboration between two leading brands like Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks will uplift the charging experience for all EV drivers," said Andrew Cornelia, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. "Together, we seek to infuse delight into this facet of EV ownership through intentional experiences that make drivers genuinely excited to plug in. We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks."

"At Starbucks, we have a long history of bringing renewable and clean energy projects to connect communities that lack this infrastructure," said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. "Partnering with Mercedes is the next step in expanding our EV charging network so our customers can refuel sustainably while they enjoy Starbucks."

Sustainability is a driving strategy at both Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks. Starbucks' renewable energy projects, including EV charging, help further its goal to reduce carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030. In the U.S., Starbucks customers can enjoy their favorite beverage while charging at over 1,000 company-operated and licensed stores with nearby access to EV charging. In partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Starbucks continues to expand its EV charging network with the goal of bringing renewable energy and clean technology to more communities while providing a customer experience designed with greater connection, ease, and sustainable impact.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging is supporting Mercedes-Benz Group AG's target to go electric through the development of a public charging network open to all vehicle brands. The network is powered by 100% clean energy as part of the Mercedes-Benz "Ambition 2039" to reach carbon neutrality across its entire fleet and value chain.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging opened its inaugural charging site in November 2023 as part of an initial $1 billion investment to build the most desirable charging network. In the months since its launch, the network has made fast progress opening a dozen locations with 400 kW speed charging across Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The network is expected to expand to nearly half of the US states over the next 12-18 months. With a commitment to elevate the charging experience, Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging will align with leading brands to fill gaps in quality of the charging experience, reimagine spatial design, and create market leading consumer offerings and experiences.

