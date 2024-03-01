Mercedes-Benz HPC North America President & CEO Andrew Cornelia to Highlight Future of EV Charging at Industry-Leading Summit

Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy have committed over $1 billion to build North America's fastest EV charging network by the end of the decade, powered by 100% clean energy and open to all EV drivers, prioritizing premium quality and an elevated experience

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Cornelia, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, will headline the upcoming EV Charging Summit & Expo (Mar. 20-22 in Las Vegas) with a Mar. 21 keynote address entitled, "The Path Forward: A New Phase of EV Charging." Cornelia, a recognized leader in the EV charging sector, will explore the industry's transition into a new era focused on the quality, speed, and reliability of EV charging infrastructure.

"Today's EV charging is a major barrier to widespread electrification of the automobile industry. Mercedes-Benz HPC is dedicated to solving this issue through setting new benchmarks in seamless customer experiences and reliability of public EV charging, said Cornelia. "I am excited to connect with key stakeholders across the industry to discuss how we collectively improve availability, access, safety and predictability for all EV drivers today and into the future."

Despite significant investments in EV charging infrastructure across the United States, nearly half of consumers cite charging as the biggest hurdle to EV adoption. Cornelia's keynote will address these concerns head-on, advocating for an enhanced charging experience as the linchpin in the cultural shift toward electric transportation, available to all drivers from day one.

Cornelia's participation in the event comes months after the launch of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network, inaugurated at the first charging hub in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Mercedes-Benz, in partnership with MN8 Energy, has committed to invest over $1 billion to deliver 2,500 chargers within at least 400 charging hubs across North America by the end of the decade.

Cornelia stands at the forefront of the EV charging industry as the President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America. Cornelia is a longtime leader in the EV sector and previously led Strategic Finance for the launch of Tesla's charging network and helped pioneer Volta Charging's innovative model to redefine driver experience. He also holds advisory positions at Bluedot and eDRV, contributing to innovative EV charging solutions.

"The launch of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America's new charging network is a major event in the EV charging industry," said Luke Vinci, president of MVP Media Network, which hosts the EV Charging Summit & Expo. "We know accessibility and reliability of charging infrastructure will determine the success of transportation electrification. We're thrilled to have Andrew sharing his perspective and expertise with EV Charging Summit attendees."

Andrew Cornelia's Sessions at the EV Charging Summit & Expo include:

9:35 am–9:45 am | Thu, March 21, 2024

Keynote Address: The Path Forward: A New Phase of EV Charging

9:45 am–10:30 am | Thu, March 21, 2024

Keynote Panel: The Realities of Today's EV Charging Network to Meet Rising Deployment Demands

Additional Panelists:

Chris Hutter, Chief Executive Officer, National Power

Jim Castelaz, Founder and CTO, Motiv Power Systems

Alex Schroeder, CTO and Former Executive Director, Joint Office of Energy and Transportation

