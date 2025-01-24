Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Carries the Latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach for Drivers Who Love Rugged, Luxury SUVs

PEORIA, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is thrilled to announce that the latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach is now available at its state-of-the-art dealership in Peoria, Arizona. Known for delivering a perfect blend of rugged performance and luxury, this premium SUV is designed for discerning drivers who demand style and performance.

Rear view image of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering and craftsmanship. Combining sophisticated design elements with cutting-edge technology, this luxury SUV provides an unparalleled driving experience. Its striking exterior features an imposing grille, chrome accents, and Maybach-exclusive badging that exudes elegance and prestige. Inside, the GLS Maybach offers an ultra-luxurious cabin outfitted with premium Nappa leather seating, heated and ventilated massage seats and a Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system.

Equipped with a powerful V8 biturbo engine paired with EQ Boost, the 2025 GLS Maybach delivers robust performance while maintaining exceptional comfort. Advanced 4MATIC® all-wheel drive ensures superior handling on all terrains, making it ideal for drivers who value rugged capability and refined luxury. Additionally, innovative technology features such as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, wireless charging and advanced driver-assistance systems elevate convenience and safety.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is committed to providing a smooth car-buying experience, complete with personalized assistance and financing options tailored to each customer's needs. Customers can explore the latest GLS Maybach and other Mercedes-Benz models in the dealership's showroom or online inventory. Test drives are also available for those who want to experience the sophistication and power of the GLS Maybach on the road.

For additional information, customers can visit arrowheadmb.com or call Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead at 623-806-8764 to schedule a test drive. They can also visit the dealership at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, Arizona 85382, and experience the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach firsthand.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is a trusted dealership in Peoria, Arizona, specializing in new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and a comprehensive inventory of luxury vehicles, the dealership proudly serves customers throughout the Greater Phoenix area.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead