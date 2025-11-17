Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Invites Drivers for EQS Test Drives

Drivers Can Learn More about the EQS with a Test Drive

PEORIA, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers EQS test drives, giving Valley drivers the opportunity to experience the brand's flagship electric luxury sedan firsthand. As the demand for premium electric vehicles continues to rise, the dealership is committed to offering a seamless and informative test-drive experience designed to help guests understand the benefits of transitioning to an all-electric Mercedes-Benz.

What Drivers Can Expect During an EQS Test Drive

A Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead test drive is designed to be both informative and engaging. Guests can enjoy a guided walk-around led by a certified product specialist. They can explore key features, charging capabilities and daily-use benefits. Once on the road, drivers experience the defining characteristics of the EQS, including its instant electric torque and exceptionally smooth acceleration.

During the drive, guests can explore the sophisticated cabin and control the vehicle's advanced technology through the intuitive MBUX Hyperscreen. The goal is to give every visitor a clear and confident understanding of how an electric Mercedes-Benz performs in everyday life.

Inside the Mercedes-Benz EQS: Technology, Performance and Sustainable Luxury

The Mercedes-Benz EQS represents a new era in luxury mobility. Designed as a fully electric flagship, the EQS delivers instant power with its responsive all-electric drivetrain. Drivers can expect a quiet and refined ride that enhances comfort and showcases the benefits of zero-emission performance.

Inside the cabin, the available MBUX Hyperscreen stretches across the dashboard to create an immersive digital experience supported by AI-powered voice controls and customizable interfaces. The interior emphasizes sustainability with high-quality materials and refined craftsmanship that reflect the brand's commitment to eco-conscious design.

The EQS also prioritizes safety through advanced driver-assistance features and semi-autonomous systems that help monitor traffic conditions and support the driver throughout the journey. With its exceptional range and charging efficiency, the model is engineered to make electric travel both practical and rewarding.

Commitment to Excellence at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Located in the heart of Peoria, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is known for its customer-first approach and dedication to luxury automotive service. The dealership provides a comfortable, modern environment where guests can explore the latest Mercedes-Benz models with guidance from knowledgeable staff members.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead also offers comprehensive support for electric-vehicle ownership, including at-home charging consultations, service expertise specific to EQ models and transparent financing guidance. Every visitor is encouraged to ask questions, explore different configurations and take the time needed to make an informed decision.

Scheduling an EQS Test Drive

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead invites drivers across the Phoenix metro area to schedule an EQS test drive and experience firsthand what makes this electric luxury sedan stand out. Test drives may be arranged online, by phone or in person at the dealership.

For more information or to reserve an appointment, contact Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead today.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead