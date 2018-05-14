Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge and North State Custom settle second suit.

It all started in 2017, when North State Custom initiated a lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge, claiming that Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge was engaged in certain unlawful business activities. Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge filed a counterclaim, contending that the allegations were false.

Although the parties settled that suit, they were soon back in court when Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge issued a press release that North State Custom's claims were "retracted" and that Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge was "vindicated."

The parties have agreed that those claims, in the recent press release, were overstated, and that North State Custom never retracted its claims. Instead, the parties agreed to mutually dismiss their claims and resolve their differences without the exchange of any money, and North State Custom has retained the right to obtain re-certification as an authorized Mercedes-Benz collision repair facility. The parties have agreed that they are both satisfied with the resolution.

