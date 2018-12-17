Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge Fights Hunger With The Community Center of Northern Westchester

For this particular effort, during the holiday season, Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge has chosen to work closely with The Community Center of Northern Westchester in Katonah, NY. Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge, had an initiative with their customers who brought in non-perishable food for families in need for the months of November- January generating over 218 pounds of food. The Community Center of Northern Westchester seeks to improve the well-being and self-sufficiency of neighbors in need in Northern Westchester by providing food, clothing, programs, and other resources.

Celebrity Motor Cars CEO Mr. Maoli states: "Philanthropy is like farming. You plant seeds and an entire field grows which produces hundreds and thousands of crops."

With thousands of Westchester County families in need, Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge long term partnership with Community Center of Northern Westchester is sure to make an impact on the lives of others.

When asked why he gives back, Maoli replied "It is biblical that what you give out comes back in spades and then you have even more to give. Not sure why more people do not see it ."

Either way Maoli and Mercedes Benz of Goldens Bridge remain committed to the community.

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. These dealerships include: Lexus of Route 10, Maserati of Morris County, Alfa Romeo of Morris County, BMW of Springfield, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big Or Go Home" radio show every other Sunday at 10 AM on iHeartRadio. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net/

