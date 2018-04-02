Mercedes-Benz Of Goldens Bridge NY is Vindicated as North State Drops its Claims

Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge, Celebrity Motor Cars and/or its owner Tom Maoli has never demanded kickbacks or participated in any kind of illegal activity. Maoli states "I have a 35 year reputation in business of being squeaky clean and 1000% focused on customer satisfaction and customer retention. My entire staff knows that customers are my # 1 priority and that has and will never change, as Mercedes Benz of Goldens Bridge NY ranks In The Top 5 of Eastern Region Dealers For Customer Satisfaction."

The process for working with subcontractors performing body work on automotive repairs and taking a % Fee is not illegal.

Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge Parts and Service Manager Tom Brennan states: "Over the years, I have worked for other manufacturers such as BMW and Maserati outside of my current position in the organization as Parts and Service Manager at Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge; and this is an extremely common practice for body shop repairs and also completely legal."

Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge is a top 5 dealer in the Eastern Region for customer satisfaction in service out of 86 Mercedes-Benz dealerships, and ranks 20th nationally out of 375 Mercedes-Benz dealerships for customer .

Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC purchased the Mercedes- Benz dealership from Estate Motors in March 2017.

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big Or Go Home" radio show Sunday evenings at 7pm on WABC. Listeners may reach him directly by calling 1-800-848-9222 during the show, or can contact him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net/

