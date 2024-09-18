Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver Joins McGovern Automotive Group, Marking Overall 31st Dealership and First in New Jersey

LITTLE SILVER, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Automotive Group (MAG), a leading automotive retailer in the Northeast, today announced that Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver, formerly known as Contemporary Motor Cars Mercedes-Benz, is now part of McGovern Automotive Group. This milestone marks the company's 31st dealership and its first in New Jersey, further solidifying McGovern's presence in the luxury automotive market.

From left to right: Todd Grieco, Regional VP of Operations McGovern Auto Group, Victor Giamanco, GM Mercedes Benz of Little Silver, Joe Aboyn, Attorney for CMC Mercedes Benz, Allan Sockol, Owner CMC Benz, Scott Coleman, Owner CMC Benz, Mike Founds, General Sales Manager Mercedes Benz of Little Silver, Matt McGovern, CEO, President, Founder MAG

The newly renamed Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver includes both Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter brands, expanding MAG's portfolio of high-end vehicles. The dealership, strategically located near the Jersey Shore, is well-positioned to serve a discerning clientele and complements McGovern's existing lineup of luxury brands, including Porsche and Ferrari.

The addition of Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver underscores McGovern's ongoing growth strategy and commitment to excellence. The dealership will continue to operate under the leadership of General Manager Victor Giamanco, who will ensure a seamless transition while maintaining the location's reputation for outstanding service. Additionally, NY/NJ Regional Vice President Todd Greico will oversee operations, leveraging his extensive industry experience to further enhance the dealership's performance.

Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver boasts a substantial inventory, including over 400 new and 150 used vehicles, catering to a wide range of customer preferences. The dealership's expansive campus, consisting of six properties, provides ample space to showcase its diverse selection of vehicles.

In line with McGovern's commitment to creating jobs and supporting local economies, the group plans to expand the dealership's staff by more than 10 new positions in the coming months. This move is part of MAG's broader effort to invest in its communities that is operates and deliver exceptional customer service.

McGovern Automotive Group is ranked No. 57 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups in the U.S., with nearly 40,000 new and pre-owned vehicle sales in 2023. The integration of Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver also highlights the strong relationship between McGovern Automotive and the previous owners, Allan Sockol and Scott Coleman, who will retain an ownership stake and continue to play an active role in the dealership, particularly with VIP clients.

"Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver is a perfect fit for our growing portfolio, and we're thrilled to bring our unique approach to customer service and vehicle selection to New Jersey," said Matt McGovern, CEO and Founder of McGovern Automotive Group. "This partnership is not just about expanding our footprint; it's about integrating with a community and continuing a legacy of excellence that has been established over nearly five decades."

As McGovern Automotive Group continues its strategic expansion, the company remains focused on providing unmatched vehicle selection and customer service across all its locations. The addition of Mercedes-Benz of Little Silver is a testament to the group's ongoing commitment to growth and excellence.

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group