A local luxury dealership publishes deep-dive research to simplify residential electric vehicle ownership for Phoenix-area homeowners.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric vehicle adoption accelerates across the Southwest, a prominent local dealership publishes new research data detailing the mechanics of residential power management. Drivers frequently ask, "Does Mercedes-Benzs have a home ev charging station?" To provide a definitive answer, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale releases a comprehensive Wallbox educational resource explaining the functionality, charging speeds, and ownership advantages of the brand's connected charging unit. This specialized hardware allows luxury vehicle owners to transition away from commercial charging grids by establishing an intelligent, high-speed power portal directly inside their residential garages.

The Mercedes-Benz Wallbox home EV charging station.

Does Mercedes-Benz Have a Home EV Charging Station?

To optimize the EV ownership experience, the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale confirms that the manufacturer offers a fully integrated, stationary Level 2 home charging solution. This hardware delivers substantial capability upgrades over standard mobile equipment, operating on a 240V circuit to maximize efficiency.

Exceptional Velocity: The unit delivers up to 11.5 kW of power, replenishing roughly 30 miles of driving range per hour for a rapid overnight recovery.

The unit delivers up to 11.5 kW of power, replenishing roughly 30 miles of driving range per hour for a rapid overnight recovery. Intelligent Control: Internet connectivity allows owners to lock the hardware remotely, preventing unauthorized use via a smartphone app.

Internet connectivity allows owners to lock the hardware remotely, preventing unauthorized use via a smartphone app. Universal Architecture: An attached 23-foot cable utilizes the standard SAE J1772 plug, allowing versatility across diverse garage layouts and vehicle brands.

Capitalizing on Arizona Sunshine

Because the Valley of the Sun experiences over 300 clear days annually, local homeowners stand to benefit immensely from residential charging infrastructure. Many affluent residents utilize domestic solar panel arrays, meaning the hardware can effectively funnel clean desert sunshine straight into a luxury battery pack.

"Our newest data proves that residential charging completely alters the daily driving dynamic for our clients," says Matt McDermott, company spokesperson. "When people discover that Mercedes-Benz does indeed have a home EV charging station, they realize they can easily harvest Arizona solar power during the day and fast-charge their vehicles overnight."

Introducing Home Energy Innovation: Step into Sustainable Luxury

The manufacturer crafts this hardware to match the specific aesthetic language of its luxury vehicle portfolio, ensuring a stylish addition to any modern estate. Interested drivers can explore the latest technology by viewing the current premium EV selection online. Our dedicated product specialists remain available to guide you through vehicle specifications, home installation quotes, and smart grid optimization.

About Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

Operating as a premier destination for luxury automotive enthusiasts, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale serves the entire valley with an exceptional selection of fine luxury vehicles. The dealership couples highly knowledgeable product specialists with an ultra-exclusive showroom environment, ensuring a flawless procurement process from initial configuration to final delivery.

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit www.mbscottsdale.com, or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott, 480-213-1265, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale