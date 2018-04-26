Mercedes-Benz USA Integrates Third-Party Inventory into MBonDemand.com

With the launch of MBonDemand, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) became an early pioneer in the digital private store arena. MBUSA sells a majority of its off-lease inventory digitally through MBonDemand and has sold over 200,000 vehicles through the site in the last four years. Expanding on its goal of being the one-stop shop for all Mercedes-Benz wholesale inventory, MBUSA is integrating third-party sellers' Mercedes-Benz inventory into its wholesale inventory platform.

Sixt is the first partner to be integrated into MBonDemand with its off-rental inventory in the U.S. now being available in search results. Represented in more than 100 countries worldwide, the Sixt vehicle fleet is known for its high proportion of premium cars.

"Our goal is to be the online destination to source Mercedes-Benz wholesale inventory," said Al Katz, general manager of Pre-Owned, Remarketing & Fleet Operations, Mercedes-Benz USA. "With the recent addition of Sixt Mercedes-Benz inventory to MBonDemand.com, dealers can enjoy a greater variety of vehicles to choose from, while maintaining confidence in their digital purchases."

This is the first Mercedes-Benz inventory listed on MBonDemand that is not located at an auction site. Whether buying directly from MBUSA or third-party sellers, vehicles purchased from MBonDemand are backed by the "Best or Nothing" brand promise. All inventory listed on MBonDemand goes through a rigorous condition report process to guarantee that every vehicle is accurately described– providing dealers peace of mind on their digital purchases. All units sold on MBonDemand also feature a CarFax report, full vehicle disclosures and a 14-day guaranteed arbitration period.

This new capability demonstrates the power of Cox Automotive's comprehensive and leading digital remarketing channels, which includes Smart Search technology that continually searches for vehicles in demand. Built on the customizable and flexible RMS platform, MBonDemand can evolve with the changing used-vehicle market.

There are three ways to buy vehicles on MBonDemand.com:

Buy it Now – Thousands of vehicles available for purchase 24/7 at the MBonDemand fixed price.

– Thousands of vehicles available for purchase 24/7 at the MBonDemand fixed price. BidReady – Daily (Monday through Friday) competitive bid sales begin at 8 a.m. ET .

– Daily (Monday through Friday) competitive bid sales begin at . Last Chance Live Online Sales – Auctioneer-led, national online live events, held every Tuesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET .

"Mercedes-Benz has an aggressive digital-first strategy that RMS Automotive is well-suited to support," said Nick Peluso, president, Manheim Digital Marketplace and RMS Automotive. "We are committed to helping progressive clients like Mercedes-Benz USA respond to market transitions with digital solutions that turn inventory faster while driving dealer success."

About RMS Automotive

Transacting vehicles in multiple countries and growing, RMS Automotive, a Cox Automotive Brand, delivers a global enterprise software solution that enables its commercial clients to manage their portfolios across the complete vehicle lifecycle – from new car build to used car sale. Through automation and data science, RMS Automotive provides VIN-specific recommendations for accurate vehicle pricing as well as optimal reconditioning and inventory distribution. These services deliver real-time integration with a client's platform, faster remarketing time, reduced depreciation/cost of capital, improved residuals and reduction in wholesale losses. For more information about RMS Automotive, visit www.rmsautomotive.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, RMS Automotive®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercedes-benz-usa-integrates-third-party-inventory-into-mbondemandcom-300636965.html

SOURCE RMS Automotive

Related Links

http://www.rmsautomotive.com

