Mercedes Vásquez's new book "Aprendiendo A Vivir Sin Ti" is an emotional piece meant to comfort every grieving parent.

MCALLEN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mercedes Vásquez, a dedicated high school educator who opened a kindergarten in 2007, has completed her new book "Aprendiendo A Vivir Sin Ti": a meaningful narrative on the heartbreaking loss that the author had experienced and how she was able to bounce back from that downfall. Written within the pages is a mother's love and heartbreak, as well as the importance of having a strong support system. Her story also gives praise to Jesus' who continues to strengthen her up to this day.

Mercedes Vásquez

Vásquez shares, "The death of a son or daughter, regardless of the form or age, is something insurmountable in which we are going to have to learn as a mother or as a father to live without them.

I wrote this book thinking about being able to help overcome and rebuild our hearts physically, emotionally and spiritually with the help of Jesus.

When we had to live it, I would have liked to have had this kind of help to ease the pain, that is why the desire of my heart is that this book be a legacy for both parents and children and that it can reach and be a blessing to all. those people who need it.

The death of our son or daughter will be integrated into our lives, and the emptiness so immense that we feel that nothing and no one can fill it, that emptiness belongs to Jesus. I assure you that from your hand we will laugh again and we will dance again.

Although we cannot understand it, knowing his promises will give us peace, comfort and hope that one day we will all be together enjoying that promised heaven.

We must prepare for that great reunion with him or her."

Published by Page Publishing, Mercedes Vásquez's engrossing tale will make readers cry, laugh, and hope at the same time. It's a read that will tug into one's heartstring and leaves a beautiful lesson about life and family.

Readers who wish to experience this awe-inspiring work can purchase "Aprendiendo A Vivir Sin Ti" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

