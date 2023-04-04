Mercer Advisors Acquires Andesa Financial Management, Inc.

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Northeast Presence

DENVER, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Andesa Financial Management, Inc. (hereinafter "Andesa"). Andesa is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Allentown, Pennsylvania focusing on serving the financial needs of their clients. Andesa was founded in 2004 by a team including Paul C. Barbehenn ("Paul"), CFA®, CFP®, Principal, and later joined by Michael C. Baittinger ("Michael"), CFP®, ChFC®, Principal, in 2006. Paul, Michael and the rest of the Andesa team serve 260 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $330 million.

Paul Barbehenn, Principal, commenting on the transaction, stated: "Andesa anchors on financial planning and is committed to serving our clients at the highest level. To that end, when looking to combine with a new partner, it was essential that they too believe in the value of financial planning and the importance of the client-advisor relationship. Further, we were looking for ways to add additional services to our clients while offloading onerous back-office responsibilities. Mike and I had known about Mercer Advisors through other Raymond James firms that had joined Mercer Advisors, and our consultant Christian Williams of Williams Private Wealth Advisory & Consulting, also recommended them. Thereafter, we met with David Barton, Mercer Advisors' Vice Chairman who leads mergers and acquisitions. Their comprehensive "family office" approach to client care with in-house services like estate planning, tax consultation and tax return preparation, etc., adds the depth and breadth of service we were looking to bolt on, while allowing me and my team to offload burdensome back-office work so that we can focus on what is most important – our clients."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Andesa on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Paul and Michael, are highly credentialed planners and have built a very respected business with a deep bench of talent. For Mercer Advisors, the addition of Andesa's talented team to our service ranks is the most valuable asset of the transaction."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "The business combination between Mercer Advisors and Andesa is a perfect cultural fit with both firms anchoring on financial planning. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and bolstering our significant presence in Pennsylvania and the Eastern region. We look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 900 employees, and operates nationally through 90 offices across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $48 billion in client assets. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com

Data as of January 31, 2023. AUM includes affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries.

"Mercer Advisors" is a brand name comprising Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. The ChFC® mark is the property of The American College, which reserves sole rights to its use, and is used by permission.

